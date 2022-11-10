Lions wrapping up different, but successful year

With the cross country season nearing its end, there are some similarities and differences for the runners on Liberty High School’s team when compared to last season.
While the Bay Valley Athletic League Championship meet looms on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Lady Lions finished their regular season league schedule at 5-0 in dual meets against league opponents. Liberty’s girls have now won the BVAL title every year for the last decade, including a shared one in 2019.
When compared to both the girls team as well as last year’s boys, the boys team is smaller in both numbers and experience. Still, the Lions finished the regular season with a winning record of 3-2, falling only to Antioch and Heritage.
“So far, we’ve had a pretty good season,” said Max Ortega, one of the team’s coaches. “The team is smaller than last year, and younger, with more than half the team being underclassmen. Because of this, we’ve put more of an emphasis on the dual meets than the invitationals this season.”
Having a young, largely inexperienced team, coaches hope to see an improvement. That has happened for the Lions this year. Ortega said that at least half of the Liberty runners have posted personal bests at most meets this season.
The boys haven’t fielded a full team of runners at any invitational meet this year. The girls team finished 14th out of 36 teams at the P. Wilder XC Mariner Invitational at Hayward High School That was also an advantage for the Lions, as it gave them a chance to run on the same trail that will host the North Coast Section Championship Meet will be on Saturday, Nov. 19.
On Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22, the Liberty team was at the Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational, held at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut. The coaches were pleased with the showing of the runners.
“Our girls had a strong showing despite our No. 2 being unable to run due to injury,” Ortega said. “They were led by Rylee Guinn who placed 6th in the individual sweepstakes race. Dylan Baptista -- our only boy who had previously run the course -- had about a 19-second personal record.
“Moreover, we got to see how everyone would handle the hillier courses going into the end of season competition,” Ortega added.
The top girl runners have been seniors Guinn and Karyss Mendes, junior Sarah Redman, sophomore Kelsey Peltz and freshman Sam Gonzalez. On the boys side, the charge has been led by seniors Baptista and Oliver Lyman, sophomore Zachary Nicholas and Oswaldo Fuentes and freshman Anthony Ramirez.
Ortega noted that both Guinn and Baptista have solid chances to qualify for the state meet at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 26. To do that, they’ll need to qualify as individuals at the NCS meet the week before. Both have made qualifying for state a goal.
As teams, both the boys and girls set broader hopes when the season started.
“The boys team’s goal is ‘be better’ -- they had a bit of trouble narrowing it down to something more specific,” Ortega said, laughing. “The girls team set a goal to make a culture that fosters better relationships and better performances on the course.”
One of the changes that this season has brought is more of a return to normal than any of the previous two. The fall, 2020 season was actually held in spring, 2021, due to. The true 2021 season returned to the normal time on the calendar. Still, with COVID-19 looming, invitationals and meets were always in jeopardy, particularly for individual runners.
Also, since the fall, 2021 season started so shortly after the previous school year’s season, the runners had virtually no offseason and a limited track-and-field season. While there are still challenges with scheduling some invitations, this season has offered a return to near normalcy for the Lions and all of their opponents.
“We’ve had to venture to some new meets that we haven’t been to before,” Ortega said. “But for our seniors whose first season was before COVID, it feels like they’ve come full circle with things coming closer to that pre-COVID normal.”
