Lions wrapping up different, but successful year

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Baptista

The Lady Lions cross-country team finished their regular season league schedule at 5-0. They have now won the BVAL title every year for the last decade.

With the cross country season nearing its end, there are some similarities and differences for the runners on Liberty High School’s team when compared to last season.

While the Bay Valley Athletic League Championship meet looms on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Lady Lions finished their regular season league schedule at 5-0 in dual meets against league opponents. Liberty’s girls have now won the BVAL title every year for the last decade, including a shared one in 2019.

When compared to both the girls team as well as last year’s boys, the boys team is smaller in both numbers and experience. Still, the Lions finished the regular season with a winning record of 3-2, falling only to Antioch and Heritage.

