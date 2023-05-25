Local baseball teams lose early in NCS playoffs

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Freedom’s Gabe Ribero watches a pitch go for strike 3 to end the game with the bases loaded in the Falcons, 4-2 loss at Pittsburg in the NCS quarterfinals.

The journey through the North Coast Section baseball playoffs ended quickly for Heritage, Liberty, and Freedom. None of the three high schools made it past the quarterfinals with Heritage getting knocked out in the first round. Here’s a recap of our area’s quick trip into the NCS.

Liberty unable to keep up with De La Salle

Lions senior starter Cole Ehrhorn was knocked around early and often as Liberty fell to the top-seed Spartans 9-1 last Friday in the NCS quarterfinals.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription