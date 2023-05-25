Local baseball teams lose early in NCS playoffs

The journey through the North Coast Section baseball playoffs ended quickly for Heritage, Liberty, and Freedom. None of the three high schools made it past the quarterfinals with Heritage getting knocked out in the first round. Here’s a recap of our area’s quick trip into the NCS.
Liberty unable to keep up with De La Salle
Lions senior starter Cole Ehrhorn was knocked around early and often as Liberty fell to the top-seed Spartans 9-1 last Friday in the NCS quarterfinals.
Ehrhorn went just three innings on the mound, allowing six runs on five hits with four strikes and three walks. Fellow senior Andrew Dodgson fared no better in relief, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts in the final three innings.
The Lions had a chance to score early against Spartans junior starter RJ Meyn in the second inning. However, junior Zach Madrigal, who singled earlier in the inning, was thrown out at home to end the inning trying to score from first. Liberty also had a chance to score a run in the third inning. However, they stranded a runner that would’ve clawed them back from an early 2-0 hole.
Liberty’s lone run came in the seventh inning off of an RBI double from Sutter Doctolero off of Spartans junior Jack Karst.
Freedom watches playoff run end at Pittsburg
Freedom’s late-game magic in the NCS emptied out with just one out left in their NCS quarterfinals game at Pittsburg last Friday.
Down 4-2 with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh inning, senior Gabe Ribero struck out looking to end the game with the Falcons looking to rally late.
Junior Carson Emmons singled to lead off the inning. That was followed by another single by his younger brother Caleb Emmons. Two batters later, Angelo Solis drew a walk to load the bases for Ribero.
Pittsburg junior starter Cole Leschak earned the complete-game win, allowing just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Freedom starter Adrian Boles kept the Falcons through most of the game, allowing four runs on five hits.
Falcons catcher Landon Clenney struggled behind the plate, allowing three passed-balls in the second inning to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead early.
“Just one of those days, and I wish (Pittsburg) the best of luck going forward,” Falcons head coach Ken Evanson said.
Heritage offense a no-show in first-round loss to Berkeley
What should have been a deeper run for the Patriots turned to disappointment quickly in the first round as Heritage’s lineup was only able to manage four hits against the Berkeley Yellowjackets in their NCS first-round matchup back on May 16.
“Anytime you end the season, it’s kind of bittersweet,” Patriots head coach Kevin Brannan said. “Some of the struggles we had with some of the younger kids will definitely pay off for us. This is still a young team.”
Heritage had a chance to take the opening lead as early as the first inning, loading the bases before junior Elijah Ward struck out swinging to end the inning. They would get two more into scoring position in the fourth with the Jackets up just a run. However, catcher Tyler Williams popped out to shortstop to end the threat.
The win for Berkeley is revenge for their playoff losses against Heritage in 2017 and 2016.
Heritage’s lineup struggled mightily toward the end of the season. Despite defeating Pittsburg 1-0 in the Bay Valley Athletic League tournament final on May 11, the Patriots tallied just three hits, and in their 1-0 over Liberty to win the BVAL league on May 4 they managed just five hits.
“We just didn’t get the bats going,” Heritage senior Anthony Potestio said. “We weren’t hitting that well.”
