Local bodybuilders thrive at national competition

Brentwood doesn’t boast many bodybuilders, but three of them realized a dream when they competed in a recent national competition.
“People who don’t know, it’s almost a dream come true,” said Santi Lopez, trainer for one of the bodybuilders, Marshal Harris, 39. “To at least earn a card, you’ve reached your pinnacle. A lot of amateurs have been competing for 25-30 years and never earned their pro card. I think it’s very interesting. There are not many pros in Brentwood.”
From Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 2, three Brentwood residents were in Pittsburgh, Pa., competing in the NPC (National Physique Committee) North American Championships.
They were trying to earn their IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) card. One did just that, while the other two narrowly missed.
Harris finished fifth overall in the middleweight class, which is under 212 pounds. He also won the Masters over 35 Middleweight division, earning his card in the process.
Harris and Lopez have been training together since 2019. Harris noted that bodybuilding essentially fell into his lap. He played college football but after a knee injury, his football career ended. While his physical activity diminished, his eating habits remained the same and Harris noted that he was getting unhealthy. He moved to Brentwood and started working out more.
A friend, Brent Smith, asked Harris if he’d be interested in doing bodybuilding shows. He initially declined, but around the time of his 30th birthday, Harris decided to try it.
“It’s definitely a lifestyle change,” Harris said. “Everything, for the most part, needs to be watched. You don’t put on too much body fat. Watching health markers and levels. Making sure you train intensely but, of course, try not to be injured. And you need good people around you. That goes a long way.”
Harris credited his friends for their support as well as his fiancé, Becca Ramos, for being at all of his shows and helping him improve. He also credited Lopez, who he says he feels talking to in multiple different roles, whether it’s as friends or as a coach to a client.
Lopez also trains the two other Brentwood residents who were in Pittsburgh – Tina and Angel Barros – who are married.
Angel placed sixth in the Men’s Masters over-50 Class B Division and fourth in the Masters over-55 Class A Division. He did this despite overcoming some significant health challenges. In March, competing was ruled out. But as time passed, his health situation eventually improved to a point where he could compete. So, when the opportunity came, he took it.
“We had some obstacles to overcome,” Tina said of Angel’s road. “We trained really hard. He didn’t do Tahoe (a show before Pittsburgh) but jumped into Pennsylvania when he got the chance. He ended up taking fourth, which was really good.”
Tina also had a pair of strong showings. She finished seventh Master Class Over-45 B Division and second in the Master Over-50 Class A, narrowly missing out on her card.
“It was kind of crazy,” Barros remembered. “The ladies I competed against said, ‘You got this, you won it.’ I even had a judge say you look really good and kind of winked and walked away.
But I knew in the back of my head that you don’t think you’ve got it until you got it. Making the top 5 was nice. Sitting back and reflecting, second was bittersweet. Bitter because I almost won but it’s still second out of 15-20 competitors.”
Now that Harris has his pro card, he’s going to take the next year to get his body into optimal shape before competing in his first pro event in 2024.
Barros, meanwhile, has said that she is planning on returning to Pittsburgh next year with hopes of getting her card. At 41, she was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s Disease, where her immune system attacked her thyroid cells like it would a virus. At that time, she remembered being “borderline diabetic and anemic.” There, she got back into working out more at the gym and for the last six years, has been competing in shows.
“Working with Santi, I love being with him,” she said. “It’s like a team atmosphere. The bad health news led to me cleaning up my eating and fitness. Being on a regimen, helped me be stronger and tackle my personal issues. I got back into my faith in God and in the gym.”
For Lopez, the feeling is mutual.
“The people like Marshal, Tina, Angel, work really hard like everybody else,” he said. “They need to apply so much discipline. Sometimes you don’t want to eat chicken and rice every damn day. There are no breaks.”
“Imagine how I feel -- I was coaching at 18,” Lopez added. And 37-38 years later. I’m still learning and still have a passion when people see what they do and change their lives. I tell them what to do, how to do it and how to get there. I can’t even explain how it feels.”
