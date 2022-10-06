Local bodybuilders thrive at national competition

Photos courtesy of Marshal Harris, Tina Barros

Local bodybuilders Marshal Harris, Tina Barros and Angel Barros showed off their hard work on the national stage in Pennsylvania.

Brentwood doesn’t boast many bodybuilders, but three of them realized a dream when they competed in a recent national competition.

“People who don’t know, it’s almost a dream come true,” said Santi Lopez, trainer for one of the bodybuilders, Marshal Harris, 39. “To at least earn a card, you’ve reached your pinnacle. A lot of amateurs have been competing for 25-30 years and never earned their pro card. I think it’s very interesting. There are not many pros in Brentwood.”

From Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 2, three Brentwood residents were in Pittsburgh, Pa., competing in the NPC (National Physique Committee) North American Championships.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription