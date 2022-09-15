Local esports tournament has serious talent

Esports, short for electronic sports, is a competitive video game phenomenon gaining global traction and mainstream recognition. Esports tournaments are sprouting everywhere, even here in Brentwood.
Each week, Teaspot, a popular Brentwood boba shop, hosts an esports tournament called Teasports, open to gamers of all ages and skill levels. The video game played is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (often called ‘smash’),” a platform fighting game released in 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. Smash Ultimate is the fifth iteration of the game, featuring a roster of 89 playable characters from various Nintendo titles and beyond.
Since the original Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo 64 console debuted in 1999, grassroots competitive scenes have developed a loyal community and culture surrounding the series. Today, pro players travel the world to compete in major tournaments at hubs in Japan, the UK, and France, to name a few.
Anthony Cruz, organizer and founder of Teasports, says smash culture is just as much about the game as it is about the community.
“People have made best friends here,” said Cruz, 24. “It’s really great to feel that I can help these kids have a place where they can come and express themselves in a way that they really can’t anywhere else. Here, they’re all very like-minded. It’s much easier for stereotypically ‘shy gamers’ to really come out and socialize. I think that’s really important, especially for people that are younger or in high school. There’s something about going to a community and socializing with people face to face that humans need, especially during growth.”
Teasports usually has 20-30 entrants but at times up to 60 players will contend, playing one-on-one matches at one of several console set-ups. Players pay $10 to enter, half of which is placed in a prize pool to motivate participants. The tournament is lengthy, often lasting 4-5 hours before a winner is decided. Cruz said he reinvests some profits into the tournament for equipment needs, but most of it is spent on advertising. Cruz recently invested in gear to stream select matches online through Twitch, complete with live commentary.
Among the usual crowd are Sam and Adán Ortega Gonzalez, identical twin brothers from Brentwood, and Heritage High School alumni. The two picked up smash at age 5 but began making a name for themselves in the competitive scene in their late teen years. After founding a Super Smash Bros. club at Heritage High, the brothers started traveling to local tournaments to develop their skills and seek tougher competition. Adán says his motivation for improvement is pure enjoyment and love of the game.
“Honestly, I just love competing for the fun of it,” says Adán Ortega Gonzalez. “I love going to tournaments and feeling the thrill of ‘am I going to win?’ and getting better. I love improving in the game; I love playing against people that can challenge me, like really make me think when I’m playing.”
Since venturing to tournaments across California, the Ortega Gonzalez brothers have placed several times in NorCal Power Rankings, California’s authority on smash professionals. With a recent sponsorship from BlinC eSports fitting them in snazzy customized jerseys and covering their travel costs and tournament fees, the duo looks forward to a great fall season. Sam sees their sponsorship as a huge incentive to keep improving and is even considering a career in esports.
Sam and Adán practice with each other frequently, carpool to most events and often end up facing off in brackets. Despite the intensity of this fast-paced fighting game, the two are always rooting for one another. They describe their skill levels as about even and are always propelling one another forward during training sessions.
“It definitely has helped us improve because it’s just two ranked players going at it. Carpool rides are never awkward even if we beat each other in bracket,” said Sam. “It’s all about your mental, how developed is it, how calm you are in certain situations, how good your decision making is, how fast are your reflexes … You need to be able to handle loss as well; if you’re in a disadvantaged state you can’t let that get to you. You always have to think, ‘I can always turn this around; it’s not over just yet.’”
Cruz has been hosting Teasports since 2019, with no end in sight. He hopes to one day accumulate a large enough competitor base to have a venue of his own and potentially host competitions for other fighting games. If you’d like to test your skills, check out the schedule at https://www.start.gg/tournament/teasports/details or come by Teaspot on Saturdays at 2 p.m. at 3860 Balfour Road, Brentwood.
