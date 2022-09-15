Local esports tournament has serious talent

Photo by Dane Dickerson

Identical twins Sam Ortega Gonzales (8) and Adán Ortega Gonzales (7) participated in the Teasports esports tournaments.

Esports, short for electronic sports, is a competitive video game phenomenon gaining global traction and mainstream recognition. Esports tournaments are sprouting everywhere, even here in Brentwood.

Each week, Teaspot, a popular Brentwood boba shop, hosts an esports tournament called Teasports, open to gamers of all ages and skill levels. The video game played is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (often called ‘smash’),” a platform fighting game released in 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. Smash Ultimate is the fifth iteration of the game, featuring a roster of 89 playable characters from various Nintendo titles and beyond.

Since the original Super Smash Bros. for the Nintendo 64 console debuted in 1999, grassroots competitive scenes have developed a loyal community and culture surrounding the series. Today, pro players travel the world to compete in major tournaments at hubs in Japan, the UK, and France, to name a few.

