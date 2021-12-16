Local horse wins senior national championship

Preludio OSB, a six-year-old Arabian stallion owned by Brentwood resident Manny Vierra, recently won his first senior national championship at the United States National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“He has been an amazing stallion to own and manage,” said Vierra of the horse, who had previously been named junior national champion at the 2020 event. Vierra is the owner of Valley Oak Arabians, a breeding farm located on Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood. He has been a professional breeder of Arabian horses since 1983.
The United States National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show, better known simply as U.S. Nationals, has been an annual event in Tulsa for 55 years, according to the United States Equestrian Federation, the governing body for most horse sports in the United States. Nearly 1,000 entries competed in a variety of classes at the Oct. 30 event, with Preludio competing in a class of 10 senior stallions to win the championship.
Prior to coming into Vierra’s care two years ago, Preludio had also won several competitions in South America, including in Uruguay and Brazil, and sired several offspring that will also enter the show circuit and expand his legacy.
“His offspring will hit the show ring next year,” Vierra said. “They are incredible.”
More photos of Preludio and Vierra’s other horses, as well as more information about Valley Oak Arabians, are at www.valleyoakarabians.com
