Local swim team wins invitational; stays unbeaten

The River Otters Swim Team won its first invitational meet at Liberty High School, remaining unbeaten since 2019.
With five teams and almost 500 swimmers, the event on June 25 was packed.
“The River Otters were excited to take home first place overall in the inaugural event,” said board President Rick Pierce.
The Otters gained 2,328.5 points to win the trophy, with the Tracy Tritons taking second place with 1,203.5 points. Third place went to the Modesto Mavericks with 737 points, fourth place to the Manteca Dolphins with 630 points, and fifth place to the Ripon Sea Lions with 267 points. The Otters also had eight swimmers win first place in their age and gender brackets.
The Otters recreational swim program was founded in 2014 in Discovery Bay. But by 2019, it had outgrown the town’s small community pool. With a full roster of 275 swimmers, the team now takes up all 15 lanes of the new competition-size pool built at Brentwood’s Liberty High School in 2020. The team includes families from all over East County.
The Otters are part of the Mid Valley Swim League, along with the four teams from Manteca, Modesto, Ripon and Tracy. Though the Otters are far younger than its competitors, its focus on technique and fun can create fast swimmers. The team is committed to creating a positive and encouraging environment where swimmers of all ages and abilities can learn to swim better and competitively.
“The River Otters is a summer league swim team that runs April through July,” said Pierce. “We focus on promoting a healthy love for swimming, teaching teamwork and proper swimming technique while having fun and making new friends.”
Head Coach Cindi Coats, who has three decades of experience, is wrapping up her second year with the Otters. Coats led the team through an undefeated season last year and said this season is also going well.
“It’s super fun watching these kids develop after staying at home,” Coats said. “The success is from their hard work.”
The River Otters are preparing for the East County Invitational July 9-10 at Antioch High School. They will swim against six other teams, including the Brentwood Dolphins and the AquaKnights. The team has the added challenge of meeting three teams they have never swam against.
On July 16, the team will swim in the Mid Valley Swim League’s Championship meet in Ripon. Last year, the Otters won Championships, and the team hopes to continue its undefeated streak through this year’s Championships.
Otters registration is closed for the season but will open in January of 2023 for next summer. The team practices in the Liberty High School pool. Practices start in April, in the evenings, then move to the mornings once school is out for the summer. For more information, visit www.riverotters.swimtopia.com.
