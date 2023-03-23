BETHEL ISLAND – Pro Nick Salvucci of Atascadero, Calif. brought a five-bass limit to the scale Friday weighing 15 pounds, 13 ounces to win the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the California Delta Presented by Psycho Tuna and earn the top payout of $24,795. Salvucci’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 54-10 earned him the victory over Elk Grove, California pro Ken Mah, who weighed in 15 bass totaling 51-12 to finish second and earn $9,608.
The highest finisher among locals was Nicholas Cloutier, Oakley was the 14 bass, 48-14, $7,438.
Ish Monroe, Oakdale, finished 8th with 12 bass, 39-1, $3,719.
At the high school level, the Delta Saints Bass Team of Jax Soto and Nathan Tritt brought five bass to the scale Saturday weighing 15 pounds, 8 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open on the California Delta Presented by Tackle Warehouse.
In sixth place was the Liberty/Heritage High School team of Noah Nguyen and Tyler Peterson, one bass, 6-6.
In the college division, the California State University-Chico duo of Jared Defremery of Brentwood and Miles Kaneko of Berkeley were winners on Friday with three bass weighing 13 pounds, 13 ounces. The victory earned the Wildcats’ bass club a qualification into the 2024 MLF College Fishing National Championship.
A field of 24 teams competed in the no-entry fee tournament, which launched from Russo’s Marina in Bethel Island. In MLF High School Fishing competition, the top 10% of teams competing advance to the High School Fishing National Championship.
The top two teams that advanced to the 2023 High School Fishing National Championship are:
- 1st: Delta Saints Bass Team, Delta – Jax Soto and Nathan Tritt, five bass, 15-8
- 2nd: Lake County High School Fishing Club, Lake County – Payton Lyndall and Kaine Navarro, three bass, 12-4.
Rounding out the top 10 teams were:
- 3rd: Oakdale High School, Oakdale, – Tiffany Chan and Payne Perkins, three bass, 10-7
- 4th: Oakdale High School, Oakdale – Donnie Graham and Mason Polhemus, five bass, 9-8
- 5th: Lake County High School Fishing Club, Lake County. – Tyler Bryant and Joey Gentle, five bass, 8-8
- 6th: Liberty/Heritage High School, Brentwood – Noah Nguyen and Tyler Peterson, one bass, 6-6
- 7th: Lodi High School, Lodi – Adam Phillips and Christopher van Alen, three bass, 6-5
- 8th: Grizzly Bass Masters – Sam Houston and Rylan Reed, two bass, 6-5
- 9th: Alhambra Bulldawg Bassin – Luke Beaty and Emmett Gargaro, three bass, 4-8
- 10th: Exeter High School, Exeter – Gage Coy and Lucien Dandurand, three bass, 4-7
The first fish that bit his spinnerbait wrapped his line around “the one standing stick” in the area and came unhooked. He didn’t get another bite until about 9:30 a.m., he said, before catching three fish in less than an hour, including two over 3 pounds. When noon arrived with no more bites, he returned to the spot where he’d missed the big fish and caught his largest bass of the day, a 4½-pound largemouth. He credited fellow competitor and former Bass Pro Tour angler Monroe for helping put that fish in the boat.
The top 10 pros on the California Delta were:
- 1st: Nick Salvucci, Atascadero, 15 bass, 54-10, $24,795
- 2nd: Ken Mah, Elk Grove, 15 bass, 51-12, $9,608
- 3rd: Nicholas Cloutier, Oakley, 14 bass, 48-14, $7,438
- 4th: Ty Faber, Pagosa Springs, 15 bass, 47-3, $6,199
- 5th: Nick Nourot, Benicia, 13 bass, 46-9, $5,579
- 6th: Mark Lassagne, Dixon, 11 bass, 42-10, $5,759
- 7th: Hunter Schlander, Modesto, 15 bass, 42-7, $4,339
- 8th: Ish Monroe, Oakdale, 12 bass, 39-1, $3,719
- 9th: David Valdivia, Riverside, 13 bass, 38-3, $3,099
- 10th: Kyle Grover, Rancho Santa Margarita, 15 bass, 38-2, $2,479
