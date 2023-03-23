Fishing graphic

BETHEL ISLAND – Pro Nick Salvucci of Atascadero, Calif. brought a five-bass limit to the scale Friday weighing 15 pounds, 13 ounces to win the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the California Delta Presented by Psycho Tuna and earn the top payout of $24,795. Salvucci’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 54-10 earned him the victory over Elk Grove, California pro Ken Mah, who weighed in 15 bass totaling 51-12 to finish second and earn $9,608.

The highest finisher among locals was Nicholas Cloutier, Oakley was the 14 bass, 48-14, $7,438.

Ish Monroe, Oakdale, finished 8th with 12 bass, 39-1, $3,719.

