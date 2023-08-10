Locals place high on Fan Night at Speedway

Bob Newberry of Brentwood placed second in the 25-lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway.
James East of Oakley is second in the division race.
Newberry, a two-time champion, had the pole for the race and took the early lead ahead of Oakley’s Jacob Tuttle. Newberry had a bumpy moment exiting Turn 4 of the fourth lap as Tuttle motored by on the front stretch for the lead. Blake Bower of Brentwood was fourth and Brentwood’s Jeff Scotto was fifth.
Oakley’s Andrew Pearce won his fourth 25-lap IMCA Modified feature of the season. Pearce maintains second in the track point battle while leading the State championship race as well as the IMCA National rookie battle.
IMCA SPORT MODIFIED MAIN EVENT
Jacob Mallet Jr. of Oakley and Ryan Shrader drove a flawless race from that point on to score the win ahead of Mallet, Ryan, the resurgent Garner and Antioch’s Todd Gomez.
IMCA STOCK CAR MAIN EVENT
Fred Ryland of Brentwood placed second and point leader Troy Foulger of Oakley was third.
