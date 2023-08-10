Locals place high on Fan Night at Speedway

Submitted photo

Andrew Pearce of Oakley.

Bob Newberry of Brentwood placed second in the 25-lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway.

James East of Oakley is second in the division race.

Newberry, a two-time champion, had the pole for the race and took the early lead ahead of Oakley’s Jacob Tuttle. Newberry had a bumpy moment exiting Turn 4 of the fourth lap as Tuttle motored by on the front stretch for the lead. Blake Bower of Brentwood was fourth and Brentwood’s Jeff Scotto was fifth.

