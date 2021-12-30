Liberty High School has long held the tradition of hosting major wrestling tournaments during the winter break. That tradition was missed last year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This year, though, it returned. The boys were on the mats on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28 for the Lou Bronzon Invitational while the girls partook in the Brittany David Invitational on Dec. 28.
It was a full event. Liberty coach Alex Encarnacion-Strand said that when he last checked, 86 schools participated in the boys event while 66 were in the girls tournament. There was a computer issue early on the first day, which caused minor delays. But otherwise, the tournament went smoothly.
“We didn’t have any major issues where we had to miss hours of the day,” Encarnacion-Strand said. “We started pretty slow and finished pretty good. Today (Tuesday) we had no hiccups, which is good. It gets a little confusing running a boys and girls tournament simultaneously with one person.”
Encarnacion-Strand credited the many assistants, calling them “a huge piece of this puzzle, regardless of whether they think it or not.”
The Lions wrestlers also did well in their hometown event, with three taking first place. Junior Anthony Anderson took first place in the boys event at 120 pounds. Junior Sophia Yurkovich and senior Sam Calkins both joined Anderson in the winner’s circle, taking first place in the girls 170 and 189 pound events, respectively.
“It feels good to win a title for my team and my school,” Anderson said. “We did good, knowing most of our team are freshmen and sophomores. I think we did good building up more character for the team.”
Yurkovich nearly won the Brittany David Invitational in her freshman season but lost in the final match. The tournament not being held last year caused her to wait a little longer for her to get another shot at the title. That made her win extra satisfying. Yurkovich also loved having the tournament back.
“Home tournaments are always my favorite,” she said. “It’s a little less intimidating than going out of town. I’m really proud of the team. We have a small girls team this year and I feel like just getting out there and seeing them on the mat makes me really proud of them. I’m glad girls wrestling has come as far as it has in the past couple of years.”
Calkins won the Junior Nationals during the summer and entered the season as the top-ranked wrestler at her weight in not only California, but the entire country. Despite those accolades, she ranks winning at home as one of her favorite things.
“It’s more special when you win at home,” she said. “It’s more special, more personal. The bigger tournaments are cool because you get rankings. But I like the hometown ones better. All your family and friends, the people you’ve grown up wrestling with come by and show their love.”
While the Lions girls team was not big in numbers, it was big in production. Liberty’s team consisted of only four wrestlers -- with three of them placing. In addition to Yurkovich and Calkins, senior Chloe Lira placed third at 150 pounds. That was good enough for a fourth place finish.
The boys finished ninth and also had three placers. Freshman Ryan Harper finished 7th at 106 pounds, while junior Ryan Harper did the same at 220 pounds.
Liberty was the only Bay Valley Athletic League with first place finishers, but plenty of other BVAL wrestlers finished well.
Antioch High
Antioch had seven wrestlers place. The Panthers boys had four senior placers, with Jason Harrison finishing fourth at 285 pounds, Sean Mcdaniel placing fifth at 195, Mauricio Figurora coming in sixth at 138 and Vincent Martinez placing 8th at 170 pounds. All three Antioch girls who participated placed, with Carmean Florean and Kiana Columbell finishing 6th at 106 and 143, respectively and Cora Rose Adams finishing 7th at 116.
Pittsburg, Deer Valley and Freedom
Pittsburg, Deer Valley and Freedom all had one wrestler place. In the girls tournament, Pittsburg senior Leanna Rabuco finished second place at 116 pounds while Deer Valley sophomore Jazzlyn Wilder Eason was fifth place at 160 pounds. Freedom sophomore Joey Hannon finished sixth place at 113 pounds in the boys tournament.
“I’m proud of everyone that can get into the medal rounds,” Encarnacion-Strand said. “This tournament’s long. You wrestle essentially 10 matches in 2 days. We’re very proud of everyone.”
“It makes it look pretty good when you have a bunch of teams -- even if they’re bringing one kid,” he added. “They’re putting faith in you that you’re going to run a good tournament. It ended up working pretty well. Next year, we’ll probably build on that and keep getting better.”
