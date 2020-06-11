To say these are difficult times has become a gross understatement.
The health of American businesses have been stressed beyond the breaking point, and an unknown number have folded and closed their doors forever.
The bowling industry was hit especially hard, as many centers are mom ‘n’ pops.
By my observation and tracking of the numbers, over 400 of the 3,500-plus centers in America have failed and closed shop.
The trickle down has affected pro shop operators, distributors, manufacturers and service companies in the industry.
Larger centers that have title to the footprint they do business from are hanging on by their finger tips — having open hours for their snack bars to serve take-out and, depending on local regulations, their bars have been open with limited occupancy and spacing.
So where are we today, and what does the future look like for bowling? Two centers here in the Bay Area and near region have opened under limited operations — 25% of normal fire code capacity, lane spacing from two to three lanes to satisfy social distancing, copious amounts of available sanitizers and staff cleaning, and general policies on face masks that require staff to wear them but make it optional for patrons.
Our local center, Harvest Park Bowl, stated they will open to the public for full operations (with limited patrons and spacing) on July 1, 2020.
I spoke with management, and they intend for the employees to utilize personal protective equipment gear.
Surfaces, equipment and shoes will be constantly sanitized in addition to staff doing the best they can to assure the public of a safe and secure venue for fun, exercise and entertainment.
I know that hundreds of our local juniors and seniors are chomping at the bit to get back on the lanes.
To that end, I’d like to express concern. TAKE IT SLOW. You’ve been away from the motions and stresses of the game for almost four months — it’s a perfect storm for injury. I’ve been there several times.
Before even putting a ball in your hand, shoe up and take a half dozen approaches and slides to the line. Get a feel for the approaches again. Are they slick or are they stickier than you remember?
You may have lost or gained weight in this time. Stop by the pro shop and have your fit checked. If you have a weight hole, it has to be plugged by Aug. 1, per the United States Bowling Congress. They haven’t rescinded the rule.
I’d expect the center will try and have some sort of summer league schedule, but how that will be structured with lane spacing is going to be something I want to see.
For myself, I’ve taken the time to complete my master’s degree in sports psychology with an emphasis on autistic coaching, a discipline that coaching is sorely deficient in.
Last week, I expressed my appreciation to the remarkable work of the Brentwood Police Department.
As a show of that appreciation, I extended my professional services as a master instructor, free of charge to the department, its staff and families, and issued them my personal free game cards that probably totaled over 600 games to those families.
Harvest Park has indicated to me that patrons presenting those cards will get free shoe rentals along with the free games. They’re remarkable people who endure remarkable stress on levels that can only be imagined. We thank you! Enjoy Harvest Park Bowl; they don’t come any better when it comes to customer service and dedication to the youth of the regional community.
The Harvest Park Youth program has distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to youth from their highly qualified coaching staff and director, Natalie Paris. Kids from Harvest Park routinely go on full athletic scholarships with bowling as a vehicle. Come see the great work being done there, you’ll be impressed.
So bowling is back. Slow at first, but I firmly believe the “old” normal will survive, and we’ll be able to look back on all of this with very few scars.
Wilson is a U.S. Bowling Congress Silver Instructor and an International Bowling Pro Shop and Instructors Association ball technician.
