Los Medanos baseball continues to focus on the process, not results, as postseason begins

Matt Lisle trusts and teaches the process. Los Medanos College’s baseball team learned the process quickly.
With a win in Game 1 of the best-of-three NorCal Regionals series against Ohlone College on Friday at Los Medanos, the process could lead them to the school record for wins in a year for a program.
“I think just winning that first game, it gave everyone that sense of belief that maybe it’s not a rebuilding year,” Lisle said. “We had the toughest non-conference schedule. Next think you know, we kept winning.”
The potential of the record-breaking 30-win season for the back-to-back defending Bay Valley Conference champs is a far cry from what Lisle and the staff thought was possible back in the Fall. Now, LMC is making its sixth straight postseason appearance and its 10th since 2010.
“We didn’t have the greatest Fall,” he said. “We knew we had a really tough schedule. So, for me, it was talking to the coaches like ‘Man, this could be a tough year.’”
Lisle has become accustomed to the process after years of coaching throughout junior colleges, Division I programs and even with the Chicago White Sox. Much to his surprise, the players caught on to it more quickly than he thought they would have.
“We talked a lot about not focusing on the results, but really focusing on the process,” he said.
“It was really talking to them about understanding that if you can focus on the process and not the results, the results are going to come. I really had to sell them on the idea that I’ve done this before.”
The Mustangs’ 29-11 overall record has them tied for the school record for wins in a season and tied their victory total of 29 from last year.
The Mustangs’ lineup enters the postseason hot, scoring 13 or more runs in 12 of the last 13 games, and have lost just five games since falling 6-4 at Santa Rosa back on Feb. 24.
Brentwood natives Ryan Pierce and Bubba Rocha finished the regular season as the top two hitters in the conference in batting average and runs batted in, with Pierce the home run king with 16, six more than teammate Michael Weber who finished in a tie for second.
Pierce’s .449 batting average was also the best in all of Northern California with Rocha’s .420 average coming in fourth. Pierce was also named the Bay Valley Conference Player of the Year on Wednesday.
“Our guys are really just hitting their stride of confidence and also experience,” Lisle said. “Having been given 100 at-bats under their belt, I think right now is the time that guys are really locked in. We’re not trying to change swings, we’re really just trying to fine tune right now and make sure we’re making good decisions at the plate.”
As good as LMC has been at the plate, they’ve performed just as well on the mound. Colton Trudeau’s 2.37 earned run average was fourth-best in Northern California. He finished the season 7-1 in his eight starts allowing just 16 runs in 12 total appearances, striking out 52 batters through the regular season.
Ohlone is a familiar foe to Los Medanos. Not only did LMC defeat the Renegades in a back-and-forth opening day matchup in Fremont in late January, Ohlone also knocked out the Mustangs in three games in last year's Super Regionals, including a 20-7 demolition of LMC in Game 1 before eliminating them 4-3 in extras in Game 3 to punch their ticket to the State Finals.
“For (last year’s team) that was a bitter taste,” Lisle said. “To be able to beat them and get a little bit of revenge in that first game (of the regular season), I think it surprised Ohlone and it surprised us. For us to draw them in the first round for our guys, I know that they are excited about the opportunity to get a little payback from us.”
