Los Medanos baseball continues to focus on the process, not results, as postseason begins

Los Medanos baseball coach Matt Lisle (left) stands next to one of his players during a game.

 Photo courtesy Katherine Mustar, LMC Experience

Matt Lisle trusts and teaches the process. Los Medanos College’s baseball team learned the process quickly.

With a win in Game 1 of the best-of-three NorCal Regionals series against Ohlone College on Friday at Los Medanos, the process could lead them to the school record for wins in a year for a program. 

“I think just winning that first game, it gave everyone that sense of belief that maybe it’s not a rebuilding year,” Lisle said. “We had the toughest non-conference schedule. Next think you know, we kept winning.”

