The 2023 Far Western Long Course Meters championships in Concord on July 26-28 in Concord, Age Group Championship, Speedo Sectionals, and Far Western Championship, as well as Junior Olympics for Water Polo are among the accomplishments over the past year for the Brentwood SeaWolves Swimming and Lamorinda Brentwood water polo teams.
“These accomplishments not only reflect the hard work of our athletes but also highlight the nurturing environment and excellent coaching they receive,” said team Publicity and Advertising Coordinator Sanda Proescher.
Head Swim Coach Pam Araujo said in competitive swimming, success is often defined not only by medals and records, but by the lessons learned from setbacks and mistakes. “This year has been a testament to the persistent dedication and determination of our athletes,” said Araujo. “Through the highs and lows, they’ve shown true hard work and perseverance, emerging stronger after every challenge. Each stroke, each lap, and each personal best time victory witness to their commitment to excellence. The remarkable progress made by each athlete is a testament to their willingness to learn and evolve.”
The Brentwood SeaWolves swimming and Lamorinda Brentwood water polo teams were founded in 2007 with a goal to teach and promote competitive swimming and provide training, instruction, and encouragement for increased proficiency in competitive aquatic sports to youths of all ages in the surrounding areas. As a non-profit organization, they rely on members’ payments to sustain operations and continue providing swimming and water polo trainings and meets, while showing a commitment to nurturing the athletes. That philosophy among the swimmers has resulted in many personal best times.
According to Bronze and Senior Group Coach Ray Fitch, a number of athletes stood out at the Far Western Long Course Meters championships in Concord July 26-28:
Morgan Nelson, 13, swam the 100 butterfly (1:10.82), 100 freestyle (1:06.1), and 50 freestyle (28.94), while dropping 2.5 seconds, 0.12 seconds, and 0.16 seconds respectively. All three are personal bests.
Anna Pankhurst,12, swam the 50 backstroke (35.32) and dropped 0.68 seconds from her best time, showing improvement, according to her coaches and has been keeping up with the seniors at 12 years old.
Matthew Nakayama, 16, swam the 100 freestyle (Prelims: 55.25, Finals: 54.59), 100 butterfly (Prelims: 59.7, Finals: 57.52), and 50 free (Prelims: 25.09, Finals: 25.04), and made the Futures Championship meet for his 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while his new 100 butterfly time is less than half a second from Junior National cuts. Coaches have said Matthew has been putting in a lot of work at practice and he’s really focusing on his technique.
Megan Ogden, 15, swam the 100 freestyle in 1:03.93, thus dropping 0.1 sec from the only other time she swam the 100 free long course meter, with coaches encouraged by her potential. It is hoped that Megan will soon expand her swimming portfolio.
Anderson Loo, 16, swam the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.52, dropping 1.6 seconds off his previous best time. Anderson is said to have a lot of talent and has been a great teammate to compete with the other boys at practice, according to his coaches.
Johnny Guo. 13, swam the 100 free and 200 free, with coaches saying that he did great at both events, with Guo’s determination and focus making him a bright spot on the team.
“We’re all proud to see these swimmers showcase their talents in front of other teams from outside California and even outside this country,” said Fitch. “We plan on swimming in Arizona this winter and bring even more swimmers to show what they’re capable of.”
On the water polo side, head coach Rosy Ayers said amongst some of the highlights over the past year include sending two teams to the Junior Olympics in Orange County in July; the 16U girls and 12Ucoed kids. The 12U group, made up of a half and half mix of both boys and girls, finished in the top eight in the gold division.
“2023 was a great year for Lamorinda Brentwood,” said Ayers. “Our 12U team is a very young team. They played against almost all male teams at JOs, but that didn’t hold them back. They all had fun! One 12U coed special moment included when ‘Shieldy’, the USA water polo mascot, showed up at their game to cheer them on.”
Other highlights, according to Ayers, include:
The 16U girls team moving up three spots from their initial ranking and finishing 20th in the Bronze division. They also played Longhorn, a team from Texas, for the first time and made new friends with them.
Ava Bosworth on the 16U team making the winning shot at the buzzer to beat San Jose Express White 8-7 to prevent a shootout at the Junior Olympics.
For the 12U coed, leftie Charlie Campbell scored a “hat trick” (two back-to-back goals) in the last game of the Junior Olympics in what was considered a tight game.
Lamorinda Brentwood Water Polo Director Jack Doria says that the coaches dedicate many hours teaching and training young people not just the skills and fundamentals about team sports and to be successful water polo players, but also about life, creating memories, experiences, and friendships that will last a lifetime.
“The athletes in our program learn how to manage conflict, take accountability for their actions, to support others when they need a lift and to celebrate them when they succeed,” said Doria. “They learn that taking risks can lead to failure, but that failure is the greatest of teachers if we choose to see it that way. When we do, failure leads to greater successes than we could achieve otherwise. They learn that the effort they put in is challenging, but that difficult work is exceptionally rewarding. As the director of Lamorinda Brentwood, that’s the part of this I’m most proud of.”
Looking ahead to 2024 and beyond, Araujo looks forward to more years of achievements and personal growth as our athletes continue to push their boundaries and inspire those around them.
“The camaraderie and mutual support among our team members have built a very close community that thrives on shared goals and shared victories,” said Araujo. “The bonds formed in the heat of competition and the warmth of camaraderie are invaluable, shaping not just their athletic prowess but their character as well.”
Athena Ayers, meanwhile, said their hope for Lamorinda Brentwood is to place a bid to host the Pacific Qualifier for the Junior Olympics as well as the Junior Olympics themselves, which will be held in the Bay Area next year.
Their splashball program started on Aug. 7, with more than 30 kids ready to learn the game along with two new coaches, Kaylee Olivarez and Ayers, who bring a vast amount of experience of swimming and water polo.
“Lamorinda Brentwood is the only water polo team here in the East Bay, and we develop athletes year round that end up attending all the local high schools,” said Ayers. “All the top athletes at the high school level have been part of our program. We want to continue promoting and growing the teams here so we can eventually send more teams to Junior Olympics.”
Proescher added, “If your child is eager to join the swim team or water polo team, we’re thrilled to welcome them aboard. With year-round opportunities, the perfect time to make a splash is anytime! Let’s swim together towards success and endless fun. We hope to see you at the pool deck!”
