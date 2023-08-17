The 2023 Far Western Long Course Meters championships in Concord on July 26-28 in Concord, Age Group Championship, Speedo Sectionals, and Far Western Championship, as well as Junior Olympics for Water Polo are among the accomplishments over the past year for the Brentwood SeaWolves Swimming and Lamorinda Brentwood water polo teams.

“These accomplishments not only reflect the hard work of our athletes but also highlight the nurturing environment and excellent coaching they receive,” said team Publicity and Advertising Coordinator Sanda Proescher.

Head Swim Coach Pam Araujo said in competitive swimming, success is often defined not only by medals and records, but by the lessons learned from setbacks and mistakes. “This year has been a testament to the persistent dedication and determination of our athletes,” said Araujo. “Through the highs and lows, they’ve shown true hard work and perseverance, emerging stronger after every challenge. Each stroke, each lap, and each personal best time victory witness to their commitment to excellence. The remarkable progress made by each athlete is a testament to their willingness to learn and evolve.”

