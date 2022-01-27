For the second time in less than two years, Liberty High School is looking for a new head football coach.
Shortly after the offseason weights program began, Matt Hoefs, who’d been the coach for the last two seasons, informed the school that he’d be stepping down from that position.
Hoefs served as the special teams coordinator and assistant coach for the Lions during the 2019 season. When then coach Ryan Partridge left to be the Coordinator of High School Recruiting for the University of Arizona (he’s now the wide receivers coach at the University of Massachusetts), Hoefs was promoted to head coach.
Hoefs has two children, ages 5 and 1. During the season, Hoefs realized that he was getting limited time to see his kids. And when the days began getting longer with the offseason program starting up again, he realized it was time to step town.
“Leaving at 7 a.m. and getting back at 7 p.m., you only have moments with those kids,” Hoefs said. “It was starting to wear on me. When we started weights and I was only seeing them a little bit again, it made the decision really easy.”
Another challenge for Hoefs was timing. He became head coach in July of 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic at one of its strongest points. The 2020 season -- which was his first as Liberty’s head coach -- actually took place in the spring of 2021 and was shortened to a five-game schedule of only Bay Valley Athletic League teams.
The 2021 season brought a sense of normalcy in that it was a full season, it took place during the fall and fans were again allowed at games. But the pandemic -- as well as other external issues -- remained prevalent.
“It was stressful from the start -- if it wasn’t COVID, it was fires or things like that,” Hoefs said. “It seemed like there was always something bigger than football going on. When you’re putting so much time and energy and never know if something’s going to be canceled at the drop of a hat, it’s frustrating.”
“And I didn’t like always being the bearer of bad news. Telling the kids the game was canceled. Or telling a kid, ‘You had close contact so I guess you can’t play.’ It was difficult but I think the players and staff knew that I was doing the best I could with what I had.”
Despite the challenges, the program had plenty of positives during Hoefs’ reign as head coach. One of the things he was most proud of was the relationship he built with the people on the campus. And while Hoefs is stepping down as head football coach, he will remain as a teacher at Liberty.
On the field, the Lions went 4-1 during the shortened 2020 season, losing only to BVAL champion Pittsburg. In 2021, the Lions went 5-5 overall with a 3-2 BVAL record. Included in that was a perfect record against Liberty’s two biggest rivals -- Freedom and Heritage.
“The biggest accomplishment was going 4-0 in district games -- the Bell Game and Brentwood Bowl,” he said. “That means everything to those players so I’m glad we were able to bring those trophies home every time.”
And the cupboard will not be bare for the next coach. One key returner for the Lions in 2022 will be Nate Bell, who will be a senior entering his third year as a starting quarterback. Bell will also have his leading receiver from the 2021 season, Ryan Mckendry, who will be a junior. Defensively, Liberty is also set to return seniors Ty Ternes and Darell Carr, who led the team in tackles and interceptions, respectively.
Hoefs also sees positives from the program’s younger players.
“There are exceptional young players in the freshman class that I think have college talent,” he said. “I think it will be a good transition for whoever has it. I think they’re going to be a really good team next year.”
Regardless of what Hoefs ends up leaving behind on the field, he is confident that the decision he made was the right one.
“One of the things I said when I resigned is that it’s a full-time job and it takes a lot of energy and passion. If I can use that same energy and passion to become a better teacher, father and husband, this is the right move for me.”
