The Heritage High School softball team advanced to the North Coast Section title game Tuesday night.
No. 2 Heritage knocked off No. 3 Vintage 1-0 to advance to the title game against top-seed Granada on Friday at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, the No. 7 seed Liberty baseball team saw its season end in a 11-0 loss to No. 3 seed De La Salle.
De La Salle clashes with top seed Foothill for the North Coast Section title on May 27.
