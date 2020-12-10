Netting a college goal

Photo courtesy of McKenzie Maggiore

Liberty soccer standout McKenzie Maggiore recently announced she’s verbally committed to University of La Verne. “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play soccer and further my academics at the University of La Verne,” she said in a social media post. “I want to thank my coaches, family and friends for always supporting me.” Maggiore is slated to graduate from Liberty in 2021.

