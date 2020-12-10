Liberty soccer standout McKenzie Maggiore recently announced she’s verbally committed to University of La Verne. “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play soccer and further my academics at the University of La Verne,” she said in a social media post. “I want to thank my coaches, family and friends for always supporting me.” Maggiore is slated to graduate from Liberty in 2021.
TRENDING: Joel Bryant | Senior Holiday Card Campaign | Back The Blue
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Contra Costa County implementing stay at home orders effective Sunday, Dec 6
- Contra Costa County to receive COVID-19 vaccines
- Playgrounds reopen under California stay-at-home order
- Governor Newsom Announces Statewide Expansion of CA Notify, a Smart Phone Tool Designed to Slow the Spread of COVID-19
- Brentwood holiday parade postponed
- Red Flag Warning extended through 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7
- A changing of the guard in Brentwood
- New Discovery Bay store brings uptown style downtown
- Heritage basketball players making mark on college level
- Public input solicited on future Brentwood office park
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Discovery Bay Parade of Lights
- [Photos] Tunnels of Joy Christmas lights
- [Photos] Worker injured in fall at Freedom High School
- [Photos] Brentwood Regional Community Chest toy drive
- [Photos] 2020 Brentwood on Ice
- [Photos] December 2020 Pets
- [Photos] St. Anthony outdoor mass
- [Photos]Trilogy at the Vineyards Veterans Day flag ceremony
- [Photos] Discovery Bay scarecrow contest
- [Photos] Peace, Love, and Hope Trees in Discovery Bay
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.