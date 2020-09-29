Andrew Lonsdale spent last year coaching baseball at Liberty High School, and this year added Athletic Director to his list of responsibilities.
As the school’s new head of athletics, Lonsdale is eager to get his hands dirty in all the sports he can – as soon as they are allowed to begin.
“So far it’s been challenging, because we haven’t had any sports yet,” Lonsdale admitted. “But I love the fact that I get to interact with all the teams now, as opposed to just the baseball team, and I get to have a vision for the whole athletic program and know more about the inner workings of the district. I’m sure once sports get going again in full swing, I’ll love being at all the games.”
Lonsdale brings almost a decade of coaching experience to the table, as well as a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, a master’s degree in education and a teaching credential in physical education. He is using his time to get settled into his new position and prepare his coaches for sports to begin in December under all necessary safety protocols.
Before coming to Liberty, Lonsdale coached baseball at Dublin High School in the Tri-Valley. When he heard about the position in Brentwood, he was eager to apply.
“Brentwood is very sports-oriented and very behind their sports, and when I got the opportunity to work here, I jumped on it,” Lonsdale said. “That’s the kind of community you want to be a part of, especially as a coach and athletic director.”
In addition to his administrative duties, Lonsdale teaches three sections of Foundations for Success, a life skills course for freshman students. He said he enjoys having an impact on students and being a positive influence.
Lonsdale played baseball for Castro Valley High School, then Cal State Monterey Bay. His hobbies include golf, mountain biking and running. His students are likely to run into him working out at Orangetheory, getting a burrito at La Costa or a burger at Sticky Chicken and Ribs.
“I’m going to work really hard and try to do the best job I can,” he said of his new station. “I’m really thankful to have this position, and I will work hard to make sure Liberty High continues to be the upstanding athletic program it’s been.”
