Miles for Mayo 5K

The first Miles for Mayo 5K on April 16 attracted about 550 runners.

An estimated 550 area residents gathered for the Miles for Mayo 5K at Veterans Park on April 16 in remembrance and honor of the late Matías Rogers.

Matias was a 16-year-old Liberty High School student who died in 2021 in a head-on motor vehicle collision on Sellers Avenue between Delta and Sunset roads.

Before the start of the 3.1-mile race, family and friends of Matias delivered speeches remembering Matias. Then, 17 seconds of silence were held in honor of the late youth to acknowledge what would have been Rogers’ 17th birthday on April16. Lastly, runners sang ‘Happy Birthday.’

“Over 550 people registered for this first-time event,” according to an email from the Miles for Mayo event, “which is a testament to the love the community has for Matías “Mayo” Rogers and the impact he made during his 16 years with us.”

The large crowd at the 5K was reminiscent of the large group that attended the vigil in honor of Matias at Ohmstead field last summer. There, the stands were full of people showing their support and offering condolences to the family and friends of the athlete.

At the race, the top three male finishers were Daniel Gober (16:26.58), James Woolery (16:26.41), and Dominic DePiero (16:31.27). The top three female finishers were Jiana Cortero (19:18.75), Alison Watts (20:36.56), and Leah Balentine (20:56.85).

Race participants can check their times and rankings at https://bit.ly/397frnm.

