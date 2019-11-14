Rolling to the win
Photo courtesy of the City of Brentwood

The Millennium Blasters recently emerged on top during the Brentwood Citizen Senior Bocce League. The Millennium Blasters, captained by Javier Marquez, soared to a first-place win, racking up 413 points. The Van Mauraders, led by Chris Young, finished second with 372 points. The Slow Rollers, guided by Leonard Ramos, took third after scoring 379 points. Fourth place went to the Robert Reed-led High Rollers, who finished with 373 points. The Millennium Blasters are comprised of Jeff Lutzinger, Pam Lutzinger, Shirley Bevill, Gil Hager, Cathy Houf, Archie Cross, Kathy Cross, Tish Marquez and Javi Marquez. The fun season ended with a buffet luncheon at the Senior Center, catered by Sticky Chicken “N” Ribs.

