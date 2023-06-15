Moghalu leaves legacy of leadership at Freedom

Photo courtesy Glenn Briggs

Freedom’s Uche Moghalu winds up for one of her discus throws.

Senior Uche Moghalu is proud of her accomplishments in discus at Freedom High, but her coach is even more proud of something more intangible.

“The mark she’s put on other athletes, she’s helped other athletes and other throwers become leaders,” track and field head coach Glenn Briggs said. “She’s left the throws team with a couple of good team captains for next year. I think the legacy is the leadership she’s left behind with the other students.”

Days before Moghalu walked the stage during last Saturday’s graduation ceremony, she reflected on her career that was at Freedom High School.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.