Moghalu leaves legacy of leadership at Freedom

Senior Uche Moghalu is proud of her accomplishments in discus at Freedom High, but her coach is even more proud of something more intangible.
“The mark she’s put on other athletes, she’s helped other athletes and other throwers become leaders,” track and field head coach Glenn Briggs said. “She’s left the throws team with a couple of good team captains for next year. I think the legacy is the leadership she’s left behind with the other students.”
Days before Moghalu walked the stage during last Saturday’s graduation ceremony, she reflected on her career that was at Freedom High School.
She remembers how she and the rest of the team wrote down their goals for the season at the start of the year. Some of her goals in her senior season were to break the school record in the discus throw, and make it to State.
Not that she would brag or even tell you about any of that.
“She’s very humble,” Briggs said. “In fact, she’s very coachable and humble. Uche is that quiet, humble, confident person. A good, great person.”
She went 2-for-2 with her goals while also earning the CIF Spirit of Sport Section award for good measure.
“Luckily I was able to achieve them,” Moghalu said. “I wrote down my goals, what I was striving to achieve throughout the whole season and you can see it achieved near the end.”
Moghalu, heading to USC on academic scholarships, saw the culmination of her high school career come at the Veterans Memorial Stadium in Buchanan at the 103rd CIF State Track and Field Champs Prelims back on May 26. Although she finished 19th out of 22 competitors in the discus with a throw of 114 feet 11 inches, she says that the experience of being and competing at State was the main goal.
“When I made it to State, I was really happy to be able to be there,” Moghalu said. “It was kind of like a regular track meet, I wasn’t nervous at all just because I knew I came to do my best. I knew how far I could throw in the range of things.”
Moghalu’s senior season was one that also caught Briggs sort of off guard.
“I knew she was a good thrower,” Briggs said. “But to be honest with you, I didn’t have it on my radar that she was going to State.”
Moghalu’s senior season leading up to it wasn’t surprising, at least to her. It was a showcase of all of the hard work and perseverance from the years leading up to it, she said. She won five of her discus events in 2023 and five of her shot put events as well, including notching a new personal-record toss of 33 feet, 11 inches at the Sacramento Meet of Champions on April 22.
The journey to her State-bound senior season was one filled with challenges.
Moghalu had her freshman season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then it was followed by a modified sophomore season with no postseason tournament. Her first major postseason tournament meet didn’t come until her junior year, where, then, she didn’t qualify for the CIF State tournament.
“Everything that I was able to do from the beginning until now really makes me happy,” she said. “It makes up a big part of my high school career.”
The shotput and discus thrower set a new school record in the discus, notching a 126-foot toss back on March 18 at the 10th Annual Eddie Hart Invitational, easily eclipsing Hina Kaleialii’s 115-foot, 6-inch record set in 2008.
She also came close to topping her own record during the NCS Tri-Valley championship with a 122-foot, 10-inch toss. That throw was just shy of Pittburg’s Lauren Lemire’s 127-foot, 2-inch winning throw.
“I was kind of reaching this level where I was kind of having difficulty (achieving a personal record) and going farther than I usually did,” Moghalu said. “So when I went to NCS and was able to finally throw over 120, which is what I was trying to reach, I was really happy because I was finally able to break that barrier that was standing in my way.”
For all of the accolades and accomplishments, it’s her leadership qualities that left a lasting impression not just on her younger teammates and the program, but also on Griggs.
“The mark she’s put on other athletes, she’s helped other athletes and other throwers become leaders,” Griggs said. “She’s left the throws team with a couple of good team captains for next year. I think the legacy is the leadership she’s left behind with the other students.”
Moghalu is heading to USC to study business with hopes of working in a fashion company one day and, eventually, becoming the CEO.
“I’m just really excited to start my own life,” she said. “And to have my own perspective on things and just live a life that’s bigger than myself here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.