A quartet of Heritage High School athletes recently signed their letters of intent.
Pitcher Carson Glavich
The 6-foot left-hander has signed his letter of intent to attend New Mexico Highlands University.
Glavich went 5-1 with a 1.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched as a sophomore for the Patriots’ junior varsity squad.
The Patriots’ 2020 campaign was cut short just four games into the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Glavich did make one appearance, giving up no hits and walking one in facing four batters.
If the team is allowed to play in 2021, Glavich is slated to play out his senior season for the Patriots.
Golfer Arman Bajwa
Arman Bajwa, a 2019 all-league first-team member, will swing for Holy Names University in Oakland.
Bajwa has had a slew of achievements during his high school career, including medaling with a top-10 finish at the Livermore Cowboy Classic in 2020; helping the team finish second at the Monarch Bay Spring Classic in 2019; and helping the team win the Gambetta Invitational at the Lone Tree Golf Course the same year. The Patriots have also won the league title every year since 2016.
Basketball Guard Milan Tuttle
Tuttle will join the Academy of Art squad in San Francisco.
“We are thrilled to welcome Milan to our ‘ART U’ family,” said head coach Krystle Evans in a news release. “She’s an unselfish player. Her vision is impeccable. She knows how to get her teammates the ball and takes pride in getting everyone involved. We expect for her to make an immediate impact.”
Tuttle joined Heritage as a junior after two impressive seasons for San Francisco’s Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory High School where she averaged 4.6 points in 21 games according to Maxpreps.com.
Tuttle’s junior season stats were not available, but she was instrumental in helping the Patriots finish with a 22-7 record, which included a 10-0 mark in league play — more than enough for the team to capture its fifth straight league title.
Heritage succumbed to Cardinal Newman in the opening round of the challenging North Coast Section (NCS) Open Division playoffs but bounced back to defeat Sacramento’s McClatchy High School in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Heritage fell to Clovis North 54-52 days later, falling on two made free throws with 1.6 seconds left in the contest.
Cheer Standout Bailee Henry
Cheer star Bailee Henry is headed to Cal Baptist on a stunt cheer scholarship.
The future Division I college athlete becomes Heritage’s first-ever athlete to earn such a scholarship.
