More than 200 runners brave heat to compete in the Delta Harvest Run in Brentwood

About 200 runners braved last week's heat wave to participate in the Delta Harvest Run on Sept. 11 at Brentwood's City Park.
The half marathon, 10K, and 5K started with a moment of silence to remember those who died 21 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001 at The World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and when the passengers of United Flight 93 crashed their hijacked plane in a field near Shanksville, Pa. The first group of runners tackled the half marathon (13.1 miles), followed by the 10K (6.2 miles) and finally the 5K (3.1 miles).
Dustin Needham (15:04) and Reona Islam (19:48) finished first overall in the 5K race in the mens and womens division. Anthony Cortes (34:53) and Leah Balentine (45:21) finished overall in the 10K race in the mens and womens division. Francisco Castillo (1:26.33) and Sandee Sandbrink (1:45.49) finished first overall in the mens and womens division of the half marathon.
