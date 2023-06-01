Pony 8U softball team second at Classic

After just getting the team together and with just three days of practice, the Brentwood Pony 8U softball team was one game away from winning the weekend-long Memorial Day Classic.
“The umpire was referring to them as a Cinderella story,” said Jonathan Levers, the father of Brentwood 8U outfielder Lexi Levers.
Brentwood lost to Salinas 8-0 in the championship game Sunday in Danville. But considering that the team was just put together, didn’t have a lot of practice time, and played in the equivalent of a recreational league in comparison to Salinas’ travel team, the coaches and families said they are amazed with the weekend’s results.
“(Salinas) was a travel team, like that’s all they do is travel softball,” Levers said. “(The tournament) definitely speaks to their drive and talent, and also speaks to the program.
“We had three practices going up to this tournament, so there’s very quick turnaround time to get together, and there’s new rules they have to learn on the fly like stealing bases, playing with a larger and harder softball.”
Brentwood played six games in the two-day tournament, losing two and tying the last game of the first day to reach the final on Sunday as the fifth-seed.
“They were very competitive and were in the games,” Levers said. “You could see the team getting progressively better with each game. Then they just came together on Sunday – good pitching, good offense, and good defense.”
The softball side of Brentwood Pony League started in 2021, originally delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last two years, the program has grown to now include its own travel all-star team.
“It speaks not only to the development of the girls within a recreational program, but it speaks to the development of our coaches and the Brentwood Pony program as a whole,” Levers said.
