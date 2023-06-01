Pony 8U softball team second at Classic

Photo courtesy Jonathan Levers

The Brentwood 8U softball team took second place in the Memorial Day tournament last weekend.

After just getting the team together and with just three days of practice, the Brentwood Pony 8U softball team was one game away from winning the weekend-long Memorial Day Classic.

“The umpire was referring to them as a Cinderella story,” said Jonathan Levers, the father of Brentwood 8U outfielder Lexi Levers.

Brentwood lost to Salinas 8-0 in the championship game Sunday in Danville. But considering that the team was just put together, didn’t have a lot of practice time, and played in the equivalent of a recreational league in comparison to Salinas’ travel team, the coaches and families said they are amazed with the weekend’s results.

