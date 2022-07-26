Troy Foulger won the 20-lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the second win of the season for five-time champion Foulger aboard the entry owned by Bill Bowers.
Buddy Kniss raced into the early lead ahead of Bobby Motts, Jr. and Aaron Crowell. An inside pass gained Crowell second place on lap 5 with Foulger following into third. They ran that way until a high pass in turn 2 on lap 13 put Foulger into second. Foulger went outside Kniss in turn 4 on lap 15 to take the lead. Foulger went on to victory from there, followed by Kniss, Crowell, point leader Nick DeCarlo and Kellen Chadwick
Shannon Newton continued to close in on the Wingless Spec Sprint point lead by winning his fourth 20-lap Main Event. Braidon Moniz started up front and took the early lead ahead of MacKenzie Newton. An inside pass on the backstretch on lap 2 gained Rick Panfili second place before a yellow flag waved for Steve Maionchi in turn 1.
Moniz continued to lead the restart as Shannon Newton moved into second place. MacKenzie Newton gained third on lap 7 as Panfil retired. A low move in turn 4 on lap 8 gained Shannon Newton the lead from Moniz.
Newton would hold off the threats of Moniz the rest of the way for the win. Dylan Newberry made a turn 2 to pass on lap 19 to take third place as MacKenzie Newton settled for fourth ahead of incoming points leader James East.
Jacob Mallet Jr. won the 20-lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event – his first win at Antioch this season as he continues to run third in the track standings. However, he continues to lead the IMCA State points race. After an early tangle eliminated Haley Gomez, Mallet took the early lead ahead of Nick Caughnan Jr.
Fred Ryland moved into third place by the seventh lap. After a Nick Zapatero spin brought out a lap 13 yellow flag, Ryland trailed Mallet on the restart. Though Ryland closed the gap, Mallet went on to the victory. Kenny Shrader ended up third ahead of Tyler Rogers and Andrew Pearce.
Aiden Ponciano won his first Hobby Stock Main Event. The race was cut to 12 laps due to limited time. Ponciano took the early lead ahead of Mitchell Dana. Points leader Misty Welborn gained second on lap 5 as Dana headed to the infield. Following a yellow flag, Welborn took the lead, but she had spun in turn 4 for a lap 7 yellow flag. Ponciano led Grayson Baca on the restart. Baca made a turn 4 pass on lap 8 to take the lead, but a yellow flag waved for Taylor DeCarlo on lap 11. Ponciano led Kevin Brown and Jared Baugh on the restart, and a yellow flag was accompanied by the checkered flag on lap 12. Jake Archibald and Lori Brown completed the Top 5.
Tom Brown won the 15-lap Mini Stock Main Event. Brown led from the outset ahead of Don Abitz. However, Dana Gardner gained second on a lap 3 restart as Abitz spun. A lap-11 yellow flag saw John Roberts veer into the path of Abitz as they crashed in turn 3. Roberts had broken steering and retired at that point. Brown led the restart with Gardner in close pursuit. They finished that way Ricky Mandonca in third ahead of Abitz and David Carson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.