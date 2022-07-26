Troy Foulger

Troy Foulger won the main event at the Antioch Speedway on July 23. 

Photo courtesy of Katrina Kniss

 

Troy Foulger won the 20-lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the second win of the season for five-time champion Foulger aboard the entry owned by Bill Bowers.

Buddy Kniss raced into the early lead ahead of Bobby Motts, Jr. and Aaron Crowell. An inside pass gained Crowell second place on lap 5 with Foulger following into third. They ran that way until a high pass in turn 2 on lap 13 put Foulger into second. Foulger went outside Kniss in turn 4 on lap 15 to take the lead. Foulger went on to victory from there, followed by Kniss, Crowell, point leader Nick DeCarlo and Kellen Chadwick

Shannon Newton continued to close in on the Wingless Spec Sprint point lead by winning his fourth 20-lap Main Event. Braidon Moniz started up front and took the early lead ahead of MacKenzie Newton. An inside pass on the backstretch on lap 2 gained Rick Panfili second place before a yellow flag waved for Steve Maionchi in turn 1.

