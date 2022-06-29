The flat track motorcycles invaded Antioch Speedway for a special night of racing on the ⅜- mile clay oval track. Over a dozen different classifications of bikes took their turns on the speedway in the heat race and Main Event competition. However, the focus was on the Pro Am division, which competed for a $1,000 prize.
There were eight competitors for the Pro Am class, and the Top 4 heat race finishers would earn the right to compete in the winner-take-all $500 Dash for Cash. After winning the 10-lap heat race, Tony Meiring proceeded to score the big victory in the four-lap Trophy Dash.
Meiring had his eyes on the $1,000 prize in the 20-lap Main Event, and he led that race from the outset. Brandon Weller moved into second on Lap 2, and Chris McDougall battled his way into third. They would finish in that order..
The 12-lap Running Of The Bulls event didn't have the intended first prize after the sponsor pulled out at the last minute. However, the drivers on hand competed for $500 first-place purse. After winning the 10-lap heat race, Blake Ash proceeded to win the 12-lap Main Event. Jonathan Schaefer was second ahead of William McDonnell.
The Schaefer name was at the head of the pack in the 85cc class, which brought nine riders to the show. Colton Schaefer won the 12-lap Main Event ahead of Rider Fitz-Hay and Jeff Katarzy. Schaefer and Chris Knox picked up their respective 10-lap heat race wins.
The 250 class saw Myles Henderson win their 12-lap Main Event ahead of James Arraiz and Christian Knox. Henderson also won the 10-lap heat race.
Donnie Darrah opened the evening with the Vintage A 10-lap heat race win and followed that up by holding off William McDonnell and Larry Greene to win the 12-lap Main Event.
The Peewee class for kids 4 to 6 years old proved to be popular, and Indy Tallent won the 12-lap feature ahead of C Elscholz and Ryder Meiring. Tallent also picked up the win in the 10- lap heat race.
The 100-150 4 Stroke win went to Dean Rabideau ahead of Ryder Fitz-Hay. Pedro Brown won the 12-lap Hooligan Main Event ahead of Dean Thompson and Victor Tallent.
