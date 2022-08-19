Motorcycles light up Antioch Speedway

Photo courtesy of the Antioch Speedway

Ryder Bitz-Hay won the 85cc race and finished second in the 250cc class.

The Flat Track Motorcycles made their second and final appearance at Antioch Speedway on Aug. 13. Tony Meiring competed in both the Open A and Pro Am classes and ended the night undefeated.

They got to compete on a track that was being prepared by sweepers, which kept the racing surface smooth and to the liking of the riders.

The Pro Am class competed for $1,000 in prize money for their 20-lap Main Event with the Open A class getting the $500, winner-take-all Trophy Dash. After winning the Open A heat race, Meiring again held off Christian Spurgeon to win the Dash. That duo scored a 1-2 finish in the Open AM heat race as well.

