Motorcycles light up Antioch Speedway

The Flat Track Motorcycles made their second and final appearance at Antioch Speedway on Aug. 13. Tony Meiring competed in both the Open A and Pro Am classes and ended the night undefeated.
They got to compete on a track that was being prepared by sweepers, which kept the racing surface smooth and to the liking of the riders.
The Pro Am class competed for $1,000 in prize money for their 20-lap Main Event with the Open A class getting the $500, winner-take-all Trophy Dash. After winning the Open A heat race, Meiring again held off Christian Spurgeon to win the Dash. That duo scored a 1-2 finish in the Open AM heat race as well.
The Main Event for both the 20-lap Open AM class and the Open A division started out the same. Meiring bolted into the lead at the start with Spurgeon shadowing him in the early laps. However, Meiring began to pull away from Spurgeon in both classes for the victory. Spurgeon was second as Brandon Weller grabbed the third and final podium position in both Main Events. Meiring won $1,000.
Pedro Brown proved to be the big star in the Vintage divisions. After collecting heat races in the Vintage A and Hooligan divisions, Brown held off the challenges of Donnie Darrah to win the Vintage A 12-lap race. Fuzzy Beeching finished third. In the Hooligan class, Brown took off from the start and beat Victor Tallent by a straightaway with Earnest Winters settling for third.
Macie LeBlanc collected wins in both the 250cc class and Open AM feature races. As with Brown and Meiring, she won both heat races. Ryder Bitz-Hay, who had crashed in the 250cc heat race before coming back for second, was also second in the 250cc Main Event with Joe Dirt winning a spirited duel with Mark Fowler for the third and final trophy spot. LeBlanc outran Bitz-Hay to win the Open AM race.
Bitz-Hay had an eventful evening before winning the 85cc Main Event ahead of Tommy Neelings and younger brother Cameron Neelings. As noted above, he also had a pair of runner-up finishes in other classes.
Young Indy Tallent scored his second Pee Wee division clean sweep at Antioch. He won both the heat race and Main Event. Johnny Ray Rivas finished second in the feature ahead of Ryder Meiring.
Other winners on the evening included Donnie Darrah in the Masters A class, Marvin Lewis in Vintage AM and William McCants in 100-150cc 4-stroke. The Motorcycle event was sponsored by Contra Costa Powersports of Concord, Cycle Gear of Pacheco and BRG Dyno Tuning of Pleasant Hill.
