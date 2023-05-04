Muse looks forward to ‘the next level’

BRENTWOOD – Amanda Muse didn’t want to play basketball. At least initially.
But she loved playing sports. “She didn’t want to play basketball at all,” her father, Doug, said.
“We tried a lot of sports,” Muse said. “We played a lot of sports.”
Fast-forward several years later to the end of her high school career, and not only did she take to basketball like her parents and both of her siblings. But she owned the spotlight as the 32nd ranked player on the espnW top-100 and as one of the best basketball players at Heritage High School.
And when her spotlight shifts from being a senior All-American at Heritage to Pauley Pavilion at UCLA in the fall, her journey to the next level begins.
“It’s for real now,” Muse said. “It’s really exciting. I can’t wait to be in the system and working and just getting better every day.”
Muse chose UCLA just after her junior season over Duke, Notre Dame, Stanford, Oregon State, Washington.
Muse got her first taste of playing at that level on national TV on ESPN2 a few weeks ago in the McDonald’s All-American game. She gave a glimpse of what’s coming to campus just south of Sunset Boulevard next year, while also impressing her next head coach at UCLA, Cori Close.
“We were like presidents of her fan club in the office,” Close said of the 6-foot, 4-inch Muse. “Everyone had the TV on in the office and everybody was watching it. Our players were in and they were all cheering for Amanda. I loved the way she ran the floor, loved the way she rebounded, and loved the way she finished her opportunities. That’s not easy to do in an all-star game.”
Muse scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting with four rebounds in that game. She dominated the paint much like she did at Heritage, while also adding in a highlight play of her own: a step-through layup just before halftime in the paint that left her defender, Alabama commit Essence Cody, 22nd on the espnW top-100, flat-footed.
“My go-to move is always drop-step to the middle,” Muse said. “So when I saw that she was following me, I knew I’d be able to get her flat footed. So that’s what I did.”
The move surprised many, including the commentators, and even more, her new coach.
“I didn’t know she had it either,” Close said of the 18-year-old All-Bay Valley Athletic League player. Muse took the time to celebrate her accomplishments with her teammates, classmates, friends and family in the Heritage career center on Wednesday of last week before she graduates and makes her way to Southern California this summer.
“Kid works hard, but she’s surrounded by great people,” her father, Doug, said, thanking those at the ceremony.
“She’s amazing,” Heritage girls basketball head coach Mark Hurtado said. “We had been coaching her since she was in second grade, so I got to coach her at a younger level and you never know how that’s going to work out. But taking where she’s come from, she’s at that elite level. She’s ready for that.”
In the All-American game, Muse proved that she can not just hang with some of the best players in the country, but perform at a high level. Even then, Muse admitted to seeing its challenges early.
“Just the caliber of passing and the speed of the game, we all play so fast,” Muse said. “It’s fun to play in that fast-paced environment. Everyone’s just so talented.”
Now the challenge comes to doing it consistently while managing everything that comes with being at a major university.
“The freshman year is really, really hard no matter who you are,” Close said. “I always tell the parents of the freshman that every freshman wants to quit half a dozen times and transfer half-a-dozen times in the first year. It’s just really, really hard. And it will be hard for Amanda too, but that’s also why you grow so much.”
“It’s just more competitive, so much more pressure and so much more to juggle.”
Close explained some of the struggles that Muse will face in adjusting to the elite college game.
“The reality is, what used to be an ‘ooh-aah’ play is maybe a turnover or a foul in college,” Close said. “You have to sort of find that new gear inside of you that maybe you didn’t even know you had. Amanda will come, and all of the things that she thought she was so good at, she’s like terrible at now. It’s just a new speed, and it’s going to be frustrating initially. She’s going to be challenged, and it’s going to be hard, and every freshman hits the wall at some point. Then it’s a matter of how they find a way around, over, or through that wall.”
Amanda now shifts the spotlight on the family’s basketball legacy to just her. If there’s one thing that everyone who’s either coached, played with, and those who parented Amanda will say is that she works hard and everyone around her played a role in not only brightening her spotlight here, but now moving it about six hours south.
“She’s here because everybody in this room had a part in helping her get there,” Doug said during the ceremony. “This doesn’t happen by just one person. It’s awesome to watch how hard she works, and she got here because people helped her get here and it’s all you guys.”
