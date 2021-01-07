Najee Harris garners prestigious honors

College football observers have long suggested Antioch product Najee Harris — now playing for the University of Alabama — was one of the best running backs in the nation.
Now he has the awards to prove it.
Harris, a senior, was recently named to All-American first teams put out by the American Football Coaches Association, The Sporting News, the Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press.
Harris has rushed 229 times this season for 1,387 yards and 24 touchdowns, in addition to hauling in 36 receptions for 346 yards and three touchdowns.
He’s scored in 10 of Alabama’s 12 games and two or more times in eight of those games.
The gaudy numbers have left him the nation’s leader in rushing and total touchdowns, third in rushing yards and fifth in yards, with 1,733.
Even more impressive, Harris is now the school’s all-time leader in total touchdowns (54), rushing touchdowns (44) and rushing yards (3,764).
His success is hardly a surprise.
Harris ended his Antioch High School career as the areas best-ever running back, rushing for 7,948 yards and 94 touchdowns. He averaged 9.5 yards a carry and 193.9 yards a game.
He had at least 30 college offers on the table, according to Rivals recruiting service, before settling on the University of Alabama.
About four years later, and after he’s run roughshod over elite college competition, he figures to be a lock for the NFL.
But first he’s got some more college business to tend to.
He’s a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s premier running back, with Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Clemson’s Travis Etienne.
Harris’ Crimson Tide are also set to clash with Ohio State for the national title on Jan. 11.
Alabama is gunning for its third national championship in six seasons.
To view Harris’s complete stats, visit https://bit.ly/2KTIGhS.
