Former Antioch High football superstar Najee Harris, now a senior for the University of Alabama, is quickly climbing up the college’s record books.
Harris’ huge performance — 21 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns — for the Crimson Tide in their 55-17 drubbing of LSU on Dec. 5 pushed him into fourth for all-time school rushing yards and third for rushing touchdowns.
Harris has 3,415 career rushing yards, just five yards short of Bobby Gene Humphrey for third all-time and 176 yards shy of leader Derrick Henry, who sits atop the list with 3,591 yards. Shaun Alexander sits in second with 3,565 yards.
Harris’ now 40 career rushing touchdowns rank him third all-time at the school, one behind third-place Alexander and two behind co-leaders Mark Ingram and Henry, both with 42.
Alabama has at least three games remaining this season, meaning Harris is well within reach of finishing his career as the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
In almost four full seasons, Harris has carried the ball 556 times for the aforementioned 3,415 yards and 40 touchdowns, to go along with 63 career catches for 603 yards and seven more scores.
Harris’ blistering college career follows a historic high school campaign that saw him rush for 7,948 yards and 94 touchdowns over four seasons, averaging 9.5 yards a carry and 193.9 yards a game.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.