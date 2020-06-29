The National Federation of State High School Associations, the body that writes the rules of competition for most high school sports and activities in the United States, will host its first ever online student leadership initiative from July 20 to 22.
The free event will focus on relevant and contemporary issues. According to the organization, students will hone their leadership skills and realize the privilege and power of their influence in their school, community, and state.
The event is open to at least 1,000 students.
The deadline to register is July 3. For more information, or to sign up, visit bit.ly/3hfduVE.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.