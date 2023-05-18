Roberts, Erhorn toss combined no-hitter as Liberty beats Dublin to advance
Junior David Roberts and senior Cole Ehrhorn combined for 11 strikeouts in their joint no-hitter Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Dublin in their NCS first-round matchup.
Roberts started and went six innings, striking out nine while allowing six walks in the win. Ehrhorn entered the game in the seventh inning and struck out two to close out the victory.
Senior Sutter Doctolero went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored, while fellow senior Luke Hyland went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Liberty advances to the quarterfinals in the NCS playoffs where they will travel to Concord to take on top seed De La Salle Friday at 3 p.m.
Freedom stuns fourth-seed Amador Valley in extra innings to advance
It might have taken 13th-seed Freedom an extra inning to pull the upset, but the Falcons scored two runs in the eighth inning at Amador Valley to upset the fourth-seeded Dons 2-0 in their NCS first-round game.
Amador’s pitching held the Falcons to just four hits. However, Freedom managed to score late off of Dons starter Matthew Foley.
Freedom, on the other hand, held the Dons to three hits in the win.
The Falcons advanced to the quarterfinals in the NCS playoffs with the win and will take on 12th-seed Pittsburg Friday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.