Roberts, Erhorn toss combined no-hitter as Liberty beats Dublin to advance

Junior David Roberts and senior Cole Ehrhorn combined for 11 strikeouts in their joint no-hitter Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Dublin in their NCS first-round matchup.

Roberts started and went six innings, striking out nine while allowing six walks in the win. Ehrhorn entered the game in the seventh inning and struck out two to close out the victory.

