As the Antioch-based Prodigy Elite All-Stars look back on a successful first season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the cheer program is also looking forward to brighter days ahead, when it can return to the stage.
The three-team organization, which also offers tumbling classes, took in 11 competition achievements before the March shelter-in-place order halted its season and prompted the center to temporarily close.
“I was very proud of them,” said Janet Castonguay, the organization’s owner.
The group of about 40 youth cheerleaders, ages 5 to 15, are now left wondering what might have been. Pandemic restrictions canceled a number of elite events, including a regional competition in Stockton, Nationals at Disneyland, the U.S. Finals in Las Vegas and a Florida event.
But instead of dwelling on the past, cheerleaders and coaches alike are pinning their hopes on a thunderous return, whenever conditions allow.
“I love being at Prodigy, because they have helped me grow, not only as a cheerleader but as a person,” said Ava, a cheerleader. “Everyone at Prodigy is so loving and caring. I love being there.”
Janet launched the first-year organization as a conduit for her cheer passion and a safe and constructive outlet for youth, ages 5 to 18.
With a focus on family, proper training and success in cheering and life, the group immediately flourished.
In its first year, it garnered one grand championship award, three first-place honors, three level titles, a third-place finish and program, and sportsmanship and Ka Mahalo awards.
But more important than the awards were the critical training steps the squads learned along the way, which will enable continued success, Castonguay said.
The program emphasizes discipline, dedication, teamwork and confidence-building.
“Some of them couldn’t even run half a mile when they started,” Castonguay said. “Watching them transform, watching them do what they love to do, really excites me.”
Cheerleaders and their parents said this week they can’t wait for a return to action.
“(Coach) Kasey has taught my daughter most of her tumbling skills and has helped her get over a tumbling mental block that she had when she was younger,” said parent Lisa Ramos Johnson. “Janet is everyone’s mother. She has the biggest heart and cares for everyone she comes in contact with.”
Fellow parent Tiffany Engeldinger Marshall agrees.
“My daughter really enjoyed Coach Kasey’s attention to detail,” she said. “She trained them to get their skills perfect.”
Team officials are eying a May return to activity, if shelter-in-place regulations have been relaxed.
Ordinarily, the business at 1785 Vineyard Drive in Antioch hosts tumbling and all-star cheer programs five days a week. An open gym is also held on Friday nights for both organization and nonorganization members. Cheer teams compete in at least six in-state competitions during the season.
For more information on the group, visit www.prodigyeliteallstars.com or https://www.facebook.com/ProdigyEliteAllStars.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.