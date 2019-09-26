Freedom High School’s girls’ tennis team has a new coach at the helm, and she’s looking to build on the successes of her predecessor.
While Monique Paris’ tenure as the girls’ tennis coach at Freedom High School started in August, her coaching journey started long before that.
Paris played on the Freedom tennis team for three years, acting as team captain during her senior year. During the summer, she helped coach at Freedom’s summer youth tennis camps.
After high school, she played for Diablo Valley College, where she twice qualified for the state tournament in doubles.
Between tennis seasons, she coached at various levels. As a summer camp instructor at Heather Farm Park in Walnut Creek, she taught players from young children to seniors in their mid-90s.
“I’ve taught tennis to people in all age and ability levels,” Paris explained. “Each one is fun and unique, and I love teaching people the sport.”
In 2016, she was hired at Camp Laurel, an overnight camp in Readfield, Maine. There, she worked with fellow coaches from around the United States and some international talent as well.
“The teaching pro was from Brazil,” she said. “Coaching back east was a unique experience because I got exposed to all different kinds of tennis. I had all these great coaching experiences, not only at Freedom, and now I get to come back and bring it all together.”
She’s taking over for former coach Steve Amaro, who coached the team for 21 years. Coaching at Freedom is a new challenge, one Paris is looking forward to.
“It’s an honor to take over for Steve Amaro,” she said. “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to coach this team. It’s something that’s very important to me, and I can’t to see how we take what Steve instilled in the program and then keep building on it and helping the girls have fun while they’re doing it.”
Paris, who is also a special education teacher at Laurel Elementary School in Oakley, says the new job is a lot to take on, but she plans on using what she learned from Amaro and expanding on it.
“I’m learning a lot,” she said. “Having helped out with the program and having this strong coaching background is helpful in a lot of ways. I’ve been an assistant coach there this prior year. I want to honor the traditions and routines but bring new things that I’ve learned from other teaching pros and programs.”
Freedom won their first league match against Antioch on Sept. 24 by a score of 8-1. Paris says it’s too early to predict how this season will turn out, but her goal is to see the team improve over time.
“It will be interesting to see how much the girls improve over the course of this season and the rest of their league matches,” she noted.
She said last year was a rebuilding year after losing a lot of seniors, but the team showed signs of growth.
“The one thing about Freedom tennis is that they’re constantly getting better throughout the season,” she said. “The team you would play at the beginning of the season is not necessarily the team you’d play at the end of the season.”
For more information about the Freedom High School girls’ tennis team, including the 2019 match schedule, visit their website at www.bit.ly/freedomgirlstennis.
