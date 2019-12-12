Michael Moses’ basketball journey began in New York City, where he grew up.
He went on to play collegiate ball at the University of Florida, and later transferred to St. John’s University, where he played alongside six future NBA players, including Hall of Famer Chris Mullin, making it all the way to the NCAA Final Four in 1985. Moses would later go on to work as an assistant coach for the University of Maine, Xavier University, University of Delaware and Rutgers University.
Now, as the new head coach of the Freedom High School boys’ basketball team, he’s looking to draw on his wealth of experience playing and coaching at high levels to lead the Falcons to success.
Coach Moses took the reins this year after three years coaching Pittsburg High School’s junior varsity team. He replaces Drew Torres, who coached for 12 seasons at Freedom before stepping down earlier this year to spend more time with his family.
“Coach Drew did a great job in the time he was here, creating a culture,” said Moses. “I want our kids to go as deep in the playoffs as we can, and that will take some character and being accountable, even during the offseason.”
His focus is on ensuring his players have a high basketball IQ and play strong defense.
“The system is simple: We play defense first,” he said. “Once we play defense, we have fun on offense. I don’t run a whole bunch of intricate offensive plays, but everybody is required to play defense on my team.”
Moses says his long-term goal is for Freedom to become a place where college coaches come to scout his players and offer them opportunities to further their education as well as their basketball careers.
“I’d like to see more of our kids go to college, especially if they’re academically ready,” Moses said. “My job is to help them become athletically sound, so that coaches are knocking our doors down and kids are getting scholarships to further their education and to live their dream.”
On the academic side of the house, Moses said he’s working to implement a system in which he communicates regularly with teachers, the athletic director and parents to ensure his players are on track.
“We’re trying to be on top of what our kids are doing, from freshmen on,” he said. “That first transition year from middle school to ninth grade is really hard. After that, we’re trying to make sure the kids we have on varsity are ready in the event that they decide to go to college.”
This season is off to a rocky start, with the team losing four of its first five games.
“We’re working on being a family and trusting each other,” he said. “We have eight seniors. It’s difficult when you’re a senior coming into a different coach with a different philosophy. We’re trying to build trust right now, and while we do that, work on the things we need to do to get better.”
He emphasized he wants his players to be unselfish and that when people watch Freedom basketball, they’ll notice his players work hard.
“I want to thank the district, (Athletic Director) Ms. (Sandra) Torres, and Kelly Manke, our principal, for giving me this opportunity to be the next head coach at Freedom,” he said.
