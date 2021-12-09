For the first time in two years, high school wrestling teams in California are getting ready for a full-fledged legitimate season. The Liberty wrestling team is no exception. But this season's team is a lot different from the one the Lions had two years ago.
On the boys side, Liberty is loaded with underclassmen. The same is true for the girls, with Sam Calkins and Chloe Lira as the only seniors. Calkins won a national championship during the summer and is the top-ranked girl at her weight, not only in the state but also in all of the United States. On the boys side, 120-pounder Anthony Anderson is ranked 22nd in the state, while 145-pounder Christian Diaz went to nationals.
And though the Lions will be younger than most of their opponents, they won’t be giving up much in experience.
“We’re all young, but pretty much all of these guys that we have now have all been wrestling for us year-round,” coach Alex Encarnacion-Strand said. “They’re all on the national circuit. So we’re not too worried about these freshmen coming in and taking spots. We’re excited to have them in the lineup.”
This season will offer one especially dramatic change: tournaments. The abbreviated spring seasons brought limitations to every sport, but none quite as significant in wrestling. Wrestling seasons usually feature a lot of tournaments. Last season included only five dual meets. So this year’s freshmen and sophomores are getting their first tournament experience. In dual meets, wrestlers compete only once. But in a tournament, they can wrestle up to five times a day.
Encarnacion-Strand saw that during the season opening Vista Eagle Tournament.
“Some of the kids were tired,” the coach said. “Not physically tired, but mentally drained. Having to go out and wrestle five matches in a day is a lot. It’s all learning at this point. None of this really counts until league, section and state. We tell the kids that it’s OK to get tired here. It’s winning or learning.”
Another change with the Lions is in the coaching position. Encarnacion-Strand was the interim head coach last year, but this is his first year as the program’s official head coach. He replaces legendary coach Greg Chappel, who became Liberty’s coach in 1979 and remained in the role for the next four decades.
Encarnacion-Strand is experienced in the sport. He wrestled at College Park and CSU Bakersfield. He graduated from college in 2017 and suffered an injury that ended his career as a competitive wrestler. From there, he moved on to coaching and began working as an assistant under Chappel in 2018. He's also a coach with Delta Wrestling and is on Team California on the national team. This past summer, he coached Calkins to a national championship.
“For me, since I’m done competing, this is my next challenge,” Encarnacion-Strand said. “I want to prove that I was the right person that Chappel picked, not just some guy that he grabbed and will regret later in life. I know it was hard to step away after that many years. I know he trusts me enough to put it in my hands, and I want to be sure I’m doing the right stuff for him and especially the kids.”
“It’s a huge responsibility,” he added. “I never want to take this for granted. Especially because he ran such a great program, starting from pretty much nothing and bringing it up to one of the top schools in section, for sure, and the state.”
The Lions have some tournaments coming up. For the girls, the next big one is the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18, in Roseville. That’s a hybrid high school and college tournament, which will be a good showcase for any high school wrestlers with college aspirations.
On Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28, Liberty will host the Lou Bronzan Invitational for the boys, while the Brittany David Invitational will also be held at Liberty on the Dec. 28. Encarnacion-Strand estimates that roughly 65 teams will be at the boys event and 35 at the girls tournament.
One of the Lions' goals is to win the Bay Valley Athletic League, something they didn't do last year; Freedom took the league title. Encarnacion-Strand also hopes that all six girls on the team will qualify for the state tournament and that at least four or five boys will do the same.
“We have enough boys who are talented enough to slide through,” the coach said. “Right now none of them are ranked that high in the section, so we’re trying to figure out where we’re going to land. But at the end of the day, it’s all just a number. The best wrestlers that day are going to be the people who go.”
“We’re excited for both boys and girls,” he added. “We’re just hoping it stays good enough that we can keep wrestling in tournaments and go from there. We’re excited to see a lot of these kids go to state. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’re going to surprise a lot of people who didn’t put them in the rankings.”
