Area high school students who don’t want to play traditional team sports might have another option – and electronic team.
Esports, short for electronic sports, is an organized version of multiplayer video games for those interested to compete and possibly win prizes for being the best at their game. It ran just like a normal sports season with a regular season followed by playoffs.
All games are played online, including matches, practices, and even coaching sessions between players and coaches.
The league started during the 2020-21 school year, and has since seen at least 100 students try out. In the first year or so, the esports club had 8-10 players. but it didn’t last after the fall semester of the 2019-’20 school year.
Numbers for Liberty this semester are smaller – they had enough for one Rocket league team (3 players) and one Madden team (1 player) – but next semester Liberty coach Kevin Boles said he expects that number to skyrocket since he already has kids lined up to play next semester.
Part of that increase stems from the stay-at-home orders issued in California back in March of 2020 during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 having been lifted, coaches said.
Before then, competitive gaming was run more like a club in high schools with teams struggling to fill out starting spots let alone a complete roster with a starter team and backups. Now, it’s taken as seriously as typical high school sports such as football and basketball as hundreds of students have tried out every year to try and make their school’s esports teams, coaches said. Heritage and Liberty are the local high schools that have been running esports programs for a few years now, and each started off as something small. But now, these local high schools are getting national fame for their high level play across multiple games such as Valorant and Madden.
The Heritage High esports teams are ranked high both on the state and national level as their League of Legends team is ranked top 16 in California and their Valorant team is ranked top 8 overall in the nation.
Their head coach, Maxwell Lim, is known for his high level play as well as he attended UCLA and competed in Super Smash Bros. With his background, he has been able to bring on some UCLA esports coaches to help the Heritage Esports players to learn and grow both as individual players, but also as an overall unit. These coaches from UCLA would give the players tips on how they can work on their overall basic mechanics but also run what they call team vod reviews, which is similar to studying film in other sports like football. Lim said his program can compete at high levels across all their different games they play.
“We look to win nationals for Valorant this season, and we want to crack into the top 4, something we have yet to do. For Super Smash Bros we feel we can win a state title.”
Finishing in the top 4 would allow the Heritage Valorant team to be able to compete for the national title as only the top 4 qualify to have a chance at the number one spot in the nation. The team has just missed out on top 4 placements in multiple seasons now, reaching top 8 twice and a top 16 placement in a 3rd season.
The Liberty High School sports program made its debut in the 2021-22 school year, but they only competed in two games being Madden and Rocket League. They also got off to a hot start in their first year similar to Heritage and had a player win both state and nationals in the video game Madden 22.
“Winning the national title was big as our player went on to be recognized by the superintendent and school board, which was not only huge for him and Liberty, but the esports program overall for our district,” Boles at Liberty said.
While Boles may not have the same background as Lim from Heritage, his lifelong connection with video games made him want to start this program.
Esports has begun to turn from something that was viewed as nerdy into something schools take as serious as football or basketball.
“I knew it would be taken more seriously this year when athletic clearance through the district was required,” he said. ”It just shows the district views this as a serious program.”
Even practice schedules and game schedules are similar to those of other sports. Heritage and Liberty both have practices, games, and on the side one-on-one coaching every week.
Lim of Heritage added, “This year we’ve begun to follow through with a stricter punishment protocol if a player misses a practice without good reason.”
Just by looking around to the local highschools anyone can see esports is becoming bigger everywhere, and with a generation that is more technologically sound than ever, Lim said, “Your kids are going to play video games anyways so might as well let them join these teams so they can socialize and learn about team play.”
Both programs are midway through their fall season with playoffs set to start in mid to late November, then followed up in the next semester with a spring season that will aim to start around late February or March.
