Former Antioch High School football star and current Pittsburgh Steelers running back returned to his old stomping grounds for Da' Bigger Picture Foundation's first youth football camp.
During two sessions last Saturday, an estimated 490 youth performed football drills, interacted with Harris and learned some off-the-field lessons, such as the importance of education.
Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation focuses on assisting underserved families in reaching their potential and goals, according to its website.The foundation hopes to provide tools and assistance to families facing challenging times, focusing on education, homelessness, addressing hunger and using sports as a platform to develop life skills.
Several other current and former,NFL players were also on hand to help out, including running back Marshawn Lynch and quarterback Josh Johnson, an Oakland native now with the Denver Broncos..
For Harris, the event was a homecoming.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Harris finished his Antioch High School career as one of the area’s best ever, rushing for 7,948 yards and 94 touchdowns in four seasons. He averaged 9.5 yards a carry and 193.9 yards a game.
He went on to the University of Alabama as one of the nation’s top prospects and then continued to flourish, finishing his four-year college run as the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,843), total yards (4,624), rushing touchdowns (46) and total touchdowns (57).
Najee 1.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Angelo Garcia Jr
Najee 2.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Angelo Garcia Jr
Najee 3.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Angelo Garcia Jr
Najee 4.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Angelo Garcia Jr
Najee 5.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Angelo Garcia Jr
After being drafted as the 24th pick in the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, he went on to break the franchise’s single-season rookie rushing record in the Steelers' 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 3.
Harris rushed for 1,172 yards on 296 attempts through 16 games last season, eclipsing Hall of Famer Franco Harris’ 1,055 in 14 games during his rookie season in 1972. He finished the season with 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.
