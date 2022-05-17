Freedom baseball

Photo by Angelo Garica Jr.

The North Coast Section baseball and softball playoffs begin on May 17.

 Angelo Garcia Jr

The North Coast Section baseball and softball playoffs begin today, May 17. Here is a schedule of upcoming games involving Bay Valley Athletic League squads.

Baseball

May 17

No. 9 seed Heritage at No. 8 Berkeley at 5 p.m.

No. 10 Acalanes at No. 7 Liberty at 5 p.m.

No. 14 Freedom at No. 3 De La Salle

No. 11 Pittsburg at No. 6 San Ramon Valley

Softball

May 17

No. 14 Pittsburg at No. 3 Vintage at 5 p.m.

May 18

No. 9 seed College Park at No. 8 seed Freedom at 5 p.m.

No. 15 Monte Vista at No. 2 Heritage at 5 p.m.

