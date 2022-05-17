The North Coast Section baseball and softball playoffs begin today, May 17. Here is a schedule of upcoming games involving Bay Valley Athletic League squads.
Baseball
May 17
No. 9 seed Heritage at No. 8 Berkeley at 5 p.m.
No. 10 Acalanes at No. 7 Liberty at 5 p.m.
No. 14 Freedom at No. 3 De La Salle
No. 11 Pittsburg at No. 6 San Ramon Valley
Softball
May 17
No. 14 Pittsburg at No. 3 Vintage at 5 p.m.
May 18
No. 9 seed College Park at No. 8 seed Freedom at 5 p.m.
No. 15 Monte Vista at No. 2 Heritage at 5 p.m.
