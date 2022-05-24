The North Coast Section baseball and softball playoffs continue this week. Here is the schedule involving Bay Valley Athletic League squads
Baseball
May 24
No. 7 seed Liberty travels to No. 3 seed De La Salle at 5 p.m. The winner will play the winner of top seed Foothill and No. 4 seed California for the North Coast Section Division 1 title.
Softball
May 24
No. 2 seed Heritage hosts No. 3 seed Vintage (Napa) at 5 p.m. The winner will play the winner of top seed Granada and No. 4 seed San Ramon Valley.
Recap of Heritage's victory over Clayton Valley Charter on May 20
The Heritage softball team steadily built enough of an advantage against Clayton Valley on Friday, in the North Coast Section Division 1 quarterfinals, to withstand a late charge by the Ugly Eagles and emerge with the 5-3 victory.
Senior Kasey Aguinaga struck out 11 and scattered six hits in the circle for the Patriots, but arguably her biggest sequence came in the top of the first inning. Clayton Valley loaded the bases with nobody out, but Aguinaga then induced a ground ball to third base, which senior Tianna Bell used to start a double play, firing to catcher Mikayla Garrison for the first out, who then nailed the batter at first to complete the 5-2-3 double play. Aguinaga then struck out the next batter to end the early threat.
Heritage built a four-run lead by the end of the third inning, as RBI singles from Garrison and Mikaela Mortimer in the bottom of the second started the attack, and a two-run, two-out single in the bottom of the third from Summer Lagomarsino scored Alex Cutonilli and Taci Haase to extend the advantage. Lagomarsino came through again in the bottom of the fifth with another two-out single, once again scoring Haase, for the 5-0 lead.
Clayton Valley made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, when a pair of singles, a walk and a pair of errors cut the lead to two runs, but Alyssa Soares closed out the game with a strikeout and a ground ball to third.
Heritage will now face third-seeded Vintage-Napa in the semifinals on Tuesday, after the Crushers cruised past California, 12-0, in the quarterfinals. This year marks the fifth straight post-season in which the Patriots have reached at least the semifinal round.
