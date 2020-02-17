North Coast Section basketball, soccer playoff brackets announced

Press file photo

Liberty and Heritage girls’ soccer teams, seen here battling earlier this season, both earned spots in the North Coast Section girls’ soccer playoffs.

 Tony Kukulich 2020

The North Coast Section basketball and soccer postseason playoff brackets have been announced with several East County squads making the cut.

Division 1 girls’ basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Freedom travels to Carondelet

No. 12 Pittsburg ventures to No. 5 San Leandro

Full bracket: https://bit.ly/3bMJygA

Division 1 boys’ basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Heritage heads to No. 3 Clayton Valley Charter

No. 13 Liberty travels to Moreau Catholic

No. 12 Pittsburg heads to No. 5 Monte Vista

No. 11 Deer Valley clashes with No. 6 Amador Valley

Full bracket: https://bit.ly/2P1pygA

Division 1 boys’ soccer

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

No. 11 Freedom travels to No. 6 Berkeley (5 p.m.)

No. 10 Pittsburg clashes with No. 7 Richmond (7 p.m.)

Full bracket: https://bit.ly/38C80iS

Division 1 girls’ soccer

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Liberty hosts No. 13 Castro Valley

No. 8 Heritage welcomes No. 9 Clayton Valley Charter

Full Bracket: https://bit.ly/2V1CIxQ

Girls’ basketball open division

Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Heritage travels to No. 3 Cardinal Newman

Full bracket: https://bit.ly/2P3GtyW

