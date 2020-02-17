North Coast Section basketball, soccer playoff brackets announced

The North Coast Section basketball and soccer postseason playoff brackets have been announced with several East County squads making the cut.
Division 1 girls’ basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Freedom travels to Carondelet
No. 12 Pittsburg ventures to No. 5 San Leandro
Full bracket: https://bit.ly/3bMJygA
Division 1 boys’ basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Heritage heads to No. 3 Clayton Valley Charter
No. 13 Liberty travels to Moreau Catholic
No. 12 Pittsburg heads to No. 5 Monte Vista
No. 11 Deer Valley clashes with No. 6 Amador Valley
Full bracket: https://bit.ly/2P1pygA
Division 1 boys’ soccer
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
No. 11 Freedom travels to No. 6 Berkeley (5 p.m.)
No. 10 Pittsburg clashes with No. 7 Richmond (7 p.m.)
Full bracket: https://bit.ly/38C80iS
Division 1 girls’ soccer
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Liberty hosts No. 13 Castro Valley
No. 8 Heritage welcomes No. 9 Clayton Valley Charter
Full Bracket: https://bit.ly/2V1CIxQ
Girls’ basketball open division
Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Heritage travels to No. 3 Cardinal Newman
Full bracket: https://bit.ly/2P3GtyW
