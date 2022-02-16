Basketball Results

Photo courtesy of Unsplash 

The North Coast Section basketball playoffs began on Feb. 15. Here are the results involving Bay Valley Athletic League teams.

Division 1 Girls

No. 13 Clayton Valley Charter 57, No 4 Freedom 41

No. 2 James Logan 85, No. 15 Pittsburg 27

No. 3 San Leandro 58, No. 14 Liberty 35

Open Division Girls

No. 6 Heritage hosting No. 3 San Ramon Valley at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17

Division 1 Boys

No. 1 Dougherty Valley 84, No. 16 Antioch 52

No. 4 Liberty 64, No. 13 Irvington 37

No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter 46, No. 15 Heritage 23

Upcoming Games (boys)

No. 5 Moreau Catholic at No. 4 Liberty is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

