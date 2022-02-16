North Coast Section boys basketball playoff results Feb 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The North Coast Section basketball playoffs began on Feb. 15. Here are the results involving Bay Valley Athletic League teams.Division 1 GirlsNo. 13 Clayton Valley Charter 57, No 4 Freedom 41No. 2 James Logan 85, No. 15 Pittsburg 27No. 3 San Leandro 58, No. 14 Liberty 35Open Division GirlsNo. 6 Heritage hosting No. 3 San Ramon Valley at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17Division 1 BoysNo. 1 Dougherty Valley 84, No. 16 Antioch 52No. 4 Liberty 64, No. 13 Irvington 37No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter 46, No. 15 Heritage 23Upcoming Games (boys)No. 5 Moreau Catholic at No. 4 Liberty is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jon Heinz North Coast Section Playoffs Nate Smith Heritage High School Freedom High School Click here to stay informed. Never miss out on breaking news! Local news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! Stay informed. Promoted Events Promote your event to thousands of readers every day! Choose from these three promotions: Only $15.00 for 3 days, $30.00 for 7days, Best Deal 14 days for only $55.00 Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Search For Events By Date Facebook thepress.net Featured Businesses SLAYROOM STUDIO +1(925)290-7283 Website Essential Exchange +1(925)984-5400 Website Edward Dutra Insurance +1(925)634-1194 Website Rose & Sons Glass +1(925)634-5609 Website National Flooring & Supply +1(925)634-4111 Website All Phase Brokers +1(925)584-9886 Website Brentwood Outdoor Living +1(925)626-6383 Website Brentwood Self Storage U-Haul reservations (925) 809-7387 +1(925)393-0465 Website Lone Tree Golf & Event Center +1(925)706-4220 Website Dallas Shanks Chevron +1(925)513-2815 HomeLife Senior Care +1(925)240-5770 Website Weichert Realtors +1(925)872-0001 Website California Eye Clinic +1(925)754-2300 Indoor Eden Interior Plantscape Designs Northern California East Bay and Delta Area +1(925)997-2378 Website Tri Delta Transit +1(925)754-6622 Website Find a local business Online Poll What did you think of the Super Bowl halftime show? You voted: I loved it I hated it I didn't watch it I had no opinion Vote View Results Back Popular News, Videos & Slideshows Articles Videos Collections ArticlesContra Costa County lifts universal mask requirementsSuper Bowl LVI will feature Freedom High School graduate Joe MixonPolice release more double homicide detailsDiscovery Bay to install more license plate readersContra Costa County Board of Supervisors appoints new health officerOakley police investigate shooting incident on Valentine's DayEastern Contra Costa wineries win bigMan faces at least 50 years in jail in killing of copOakley resident charged in Brentwood arson casesMichelle Obama dances to Stevie Wonder on her 58th birthday Videos Collections{Photos} East Cypress Road crash[Photos] January 2022 Pets[Photos] Oakley duplex fireWho is Julia Fox? Introducing the new lady in Kanye West's life...[Photos] Byron Crash[Photos] Discovery Bay standoff[Photos] Vasco Road crash[Photos} Oakley crash[Photos] Former BVAL football players in NFL[Photos] February 2022 Pets
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.