The North Coast Section has slightly modified the proposed start dates for fall sports to avoid conflicts with some schools' final exams.
Locally, the move means the first official practice date for football, water polo, cross country, and volleyball teams is slated to begin a week earlier, on Dec. 7, as opposed to the former planned date of Dec. 14.
The North Coast Section also pushed up the soccer start date to February 15, rather than the former Feb. 22 date.
The move comes after the California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s high school sports governing body, announced in July the school year’s typical three sports seasons will be condensed into two—fall and spring.
The start dates are contingent upon COVID-19 disease metrics allowing organized sports to resume.
If competition is cleared to resume, it’s expected that football, as well as boys and girls cross-country, volleyball, and water polo, will begin official practices on the aforementioned December date, with the seasons wrapping up in March or April.
The spring sports season will feature baseball, softball and stunt cheer, as well as boys and girls basketball, golf, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and field, and wrestling.
The spring season is expected to begin in February or March and potentially run as late as late June.
All section championship events will remain in place, but sports that typically go from section championships to regional playoffs to state title events, including football and basketball, will now likely end their seasons at the regional round. Other sports will feature a familiar run from section to state championship events.
To view the complete North Coast Section proposed sports schedule, visit https://bit.ly/3hsdWip.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.