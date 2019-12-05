Sinking buckets
Photo courtesy of Jackson Ramirez

Oakley 9-year-old Jackson Ramirez recently won the ASOL 3-point shootout for the fourth year in a row. He made 11 out of 12 shots in the championship round to claim the title. Jackson, a fourth- grader from Oakley, won the fourth- and fifth-grade division this year. Jackson received a championship sweater for winning the competition. He plays AAU travel ball for the ASA Prime in Walnut Creek and trains year-round with Team Get Bucketz in Oakley.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags