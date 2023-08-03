Oakley Aquaknights win 2023 ECSL title

The Oakley Aquaknights broke several records on their way to their first East County Swim League Championship last Saturday at Liberty High School’s Jack Ferrell Aquatic Center.
“We have a great group of coaches led by Sam Dix, and he has a great group of assistant coaches that are second to none,” said Aquaknights board president Ray Friddle. “And we have a great group of parents that support our coaches and support the team.”
The meet featured swimmers ranging from as young as 4 years old to 18, with records and County qualifying times getting broken throughout the age groups.
Some of the records broken by the Aquaknights include 17-year-old Connor Thompkins’ 23.00 in the Boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle, an event that Oakley swept. The Aquaknights’ relay teams each broke their respective event records, highlighted by the young relay team of Leilani Linares, Khloe Barton, Paige Minister, and Harper Luna finishing the Girls’ 6 & Under 100-yard Medley Relay in 1:55.77, smashing the original record set in 2019 (2:04.41) by nearly 10 seconds. Eight-year-old Luke Turner also shattered the 1:55.27 time he set last year in the Boys 7-8 100-yard Individual Medley, this time finishing in 1:38.61. Oakley also swept that event.
The league-champion Aquaknights are also sending 41 of the team’s 220 swimmers to the County Championships at Acalanes High School in Lafayette starting on Saturday, Aug. 5. The County Championships will feature swimmers from 51 teams from throughout Contra Costa County.
The 41 swimmers representing Oakley is a big jump since the league and the club came back from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 when they sent just one.
“It’s been very rewarding,” Friddle said. “All of the time that we’ve put in, all of the time that their coaches have put in, and the parents have dedicated the time of their kids showing up every day of practice has paid off. Day after day, year after year showing up now, we’re seeing the results of all of that hard work.”
Friddle said the records broken increase the competitiveness of the club.
“The competitiveness of our team has reached a really high level,” Friddle said. “All of the teams involved, because we’re not the only ones in the league that are breaking pool records and breaking championship records, shows how serious the swimmers are taking it.
“What we’re seeing is that there’s a significant number of kids really pushing themselves to get to the next level, and that’s really heartwarming to see that they’re taking it so seriously.”
The ECSL featured five teams in 2023 – the Oakley Aquaknights, the Brentwood Dolphins, the Antioch Delta Skimmers, the Bishop Estates Barracudas, and the Solar Swim Sea Monsters.
