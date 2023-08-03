Oakley Aquaknights win 2023 ECSL title

Photo courtesy of Doris Friddle

Aquaknights coaches and swimmers celebrate winning the 2023 ECSL Championship meet.

The Oakley Aquaknights broke several records on their way to their first East County Swim League Championship last Saturday at Liberty High School’s Jack Ferrell Aquatic Center.

“We have a great group of coaches led by Sam Dix, and he has a great group of assistant coaches that are second to none,” said Aquaknights board president Ray Friddle. “And we have a great group of parents that support our coaches and support the team.”

The meet featured swimmers ranging from as young as 4 years old to 18, with records and County qualifying times getting broken throughout the age groups.

