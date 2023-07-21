Antioch Speedway logo 2023

Jason Ryan Jr. of Oakley won the 20-lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event last Saturday at the Antioch Speedway. This was his third win of the season as he regained the point lead from Kenny Shrader of Pacheco. Ryan also won the Main Event at Watsonville a night earlier.

With a front-row start, rookie Billy Garner bolted into the lead when the green flag flew, pursued by his father Mark Garner, both of Antioch. Ryan settled into third quickly and took up pursuit of Mark Garner. Ryan and the elder Garner went side by side for several laps before a low pass in Turn 4 of the 11th lap gained Ryan second as Garner pushed too high.

Billy Garner continued to lead the way until an inside pass in Turn 4 of the 14th lap gained Ryan the lead. Mark Garner passed his son for second before a yellow flag waved on Lap 18. Ryan maintained his cool on the restart and held off Mark Garner for the victory. Billy Garner impressed with a third place finish, followed by Kelly Campanile of Oakley and Trevor Clymens of Brentwood.

