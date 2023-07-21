Jason Ryan Jr. of Oakley won the 20-lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event last Saturday at the Antioch Speedway. This was his third win of the season as he regained the point lead from Kenny Shrader of Pacheco. Ryan also won the Main Event at Watsonville a night earlier.
With a front-row start, rookie Billy Garner bolted into the lead when the green flag flew, pursued by his father Mark Garner, both of Antioch. Ryan settled into third quickly and took up pursuit of Mark Garner. Ryan and the elder Garner went side by side for several laps before a low pass in Turn 4 of the 11th lap gained Ryan second as Garner pushed too high.
Billy Garner continued to lead the way until an inside pass in Turn 4 of the 14th lap gained Ryan the lead. Mark Garner passed his son for second before a yellow flag waved on Lap 18. Ryan maintained his cool on the restart and held off Mark Garner for the victory. Billy Garner impressed with a third place finish, followed by Kelly Campanile of Oakley and Trevor Clymens of Brentwood.
IMCA Stock Car Main Event
Terry DeCarlo Jr. of Martinez won the 20-lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event. A week earlier, he led the first half of the race before being passed. This time around, he gained the lead when brother Nick DeCarlo had mechanical problems on the ninth lap.
Nick DeCarlo of Martinez took the early lead over Terry DeCarlo Jr and Kenneth Robles of Rio Vista. They ran that way until Nick DeCarlo fell off the pace as they went down the front straightaway on ninth lap, surrendering the lead to his brother. Kenneth Robles held second ahead of father Jason Robles of Rio Vista.
However, Jason also fell out, leaving Kenneth Robles to battle Mitch Enos of Manteca and point leader Troy Foulger of Oakley in a good race for second. Foulger made a Turn 2 move around Enos on Lap 18 for third. As Terry DeCarlo Jr. sped to a straightaway advantage in victory. Foulger tried to get underneath Kenneth Robles exiting Turn 4, but Robles held him off at the line for second. Enos ended up fourth ahead of Jason Robles.
Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stock Main Event
Jared Baugh of Pittsburg won his second-straight Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stock Main Event. Point leader Grayson Baca of Brentwood set the pace on the opening up, but a yellow flag waved for debris on the track. Baca surrendered the lead to Baugh on the restart with James Thomson of Pittsburg settling into second on the third lap. Aidan Ponciano got past Baca for third on Lap 6 and led Baca around Thomson for second and third on the eighth lap.
They ran that way until Colten Haney of Brentwood spun in Turn 4, collecting Ken Johns of Antioch on Lap 16. Baugh continued to lead the way with Ponciano in close pursuit in second. However, Baugh would prevail at the checkered flag. Reigning champion Misty Welborn of Castro Valley made a late surge for third ahead of Baca as San Pablo’s Bobby Motts Jr. beat James Graessle of Antioch back to the line in a drag race for fifth.
600 Micro Sprint Main Event
Don McLeister of Stockton won the 15-lap 600 Micro Sprint Main Event. This was his third win in as many races. He wasted little time charging into the lead from his pole position start as Ryan Holden of Lodi took up close pursuit. The first two positions never changed as McLeister picked up the win ahead Holden. Devin McLeister of Stockton ran third until pulling off on Lap 8, giving the position to eventual third place finisher Swen Johnson of Marysville. Charlie Knight of Antioch finished fifth.
Racing resumes next Saturday night with the Wingless Spec Sprints and Xtreme Late Models back in action along with the Delta Dwarf Cars, Super Stocks and Hardtops. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.
