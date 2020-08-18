The city’s “reimagined” Kids Fishing Derby drew a great response over the past few weeks with 43 boys and girls participating.
Participants fished along lakes, the Antioch/Oakley pier and other locales. Five winners were chosen at random, and Hook, Line & Sinker of Oakley donated items for the prizes.
Congratulations to this year’s derby winners: Jayden Lilly, age 8; Mason Crawford, age 13; Braiden Mann, age 2; Ace Angelo, age 8; and Kyson Dominguez, age 8.
