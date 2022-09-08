Joe Mixon, a Freedom High graduate, is the starting halfback for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. This Sunday, he begins his third season in Cincinnati after his college career at Oklahoma and being picked in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.
Last season, his second with the Bengals, the Oakley native was the third-leading rusher in the NFL with 1,205 yards on 292 attempts, and he scored 13 touchdowns.
Mixon also caught 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
Mixon spoke to The Press before the Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers and former Antioch High running back Najee Harris on Sunday.
How were you able to succeed as much as you did last season?
I just bought into what's going on in the game and homed in on the little things. And I also have a great group of guys around me.
Were you at all surprised at how well you did last season?
No. To be honest, I should have done better than I did. My goal is to just keep getting better each and every year.
What did you learn from last season's success that you can improve upon this season? Is there anything you can improve upon?
Yes, for sure. Just finishing the big play. I think a lot of that is make that last guy miss or running past him for 20 yards and turn that into 50 or 60 yards.
What is your strength as a running back now?
Honestly, I feel like I can do anything. As long as I can finish the play, I think great things will happen.
What do you have to work on most this season to get better?
I don't feel like I have a weakness. I try to balance out things that I do well. Also, just being able to improve and finish the play.
What is the difference between a good running back and a great one?
The great ones -- they do a lot of the little things. They always make the first man miss. Everything I do in my game for me to do that.
Is it more important for a running back to have more upper-body strength or lower-body strength, and why?
A lot of it has to do with being balanced. I don't try to be too big so that you can’t move. I try to break my body down and work on certain parts of my body. I work on literally every part of my body.
Any specific advice your high school coach told you during your high school career that you continue to use today?
Yes, for sure. (My wideout coach and special teams coach) said to play each play like it's your last one because you might not get to play another down.
Any specific advice you would give the current running backs at your high school so they can be better this season?
Just dedicate yourself ... to your craft. Go that extra mile. At the end of the day, I did, and they can do it. You've got the blueprint; just follow the “yellow brick road."
Do you know Najee Harris of Antioch, whom you will be playing on Sunday in the season opener?
"Yes, we know each other. (On the field before the game), we just wish each other a good game and just keep doing what you're doing."
