[Photo] Oakley native Joe Mixon looks forward to getting even better this season as Cincinnati Bengals starting halfback

Joe Mixon, a Freedom High graduate, is the starting halfback for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. This Sunday, he begins his third season in Cincinnati after his college career at Oklahoma and being picked in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. 

Last season, his second with the Bengals, the Oakley native was the third-leading rusher in the NFL with 1,205 yards on 292 attempts, and he scored 13 touchdowns.  

Mixon also caught 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns. 

