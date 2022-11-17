Oakley Pee Wee Falcons win Turkey Bowl title

The Pee Wee division Oakley Falcons defeated the Milpitas Knights 12-6 on Saturday, Nov. 12 to win the EBYFC Turkey Bowl Championship.
The Falcons finished the season with a record of 10-1 behind a dynamic offense and stifling defense. The Falcons were coached by Jon Bell, Mori Sue’Sue, Bryan Arlaud, Steve Briscoe, David Torres, and Joel Munoz.
Also assisting the team were Junior coaches Travis May and Tyler Arlaud, both of whom play for the Freedom Falcons varsity football team.
