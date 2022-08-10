Kellen Chadwick of Oakley won the 25-lap International Motor Contest Association Modified main event on Aug. 6 at Antioch Speedway for his third win of the season.
Terry DeCarlo, Sr. set the early pace, but rookie Kenneth Robles made an inside pass in Turn 2 of the fourth lap to take over. Chadwick quickly moved into second and made a Turn 2 pass on the seventh circuit to take the lead.
Rookie Trevor Clymens settled into second as a three-car battle developed between Bobby Motts, Jr. Eric Hamilton and Nick DeCarlo for third.
