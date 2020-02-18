Oakley's Jackson Ramirez wins Elks Hoop Shoot California State free-throw contest

Oakley 9-year-old Jackson Ramirez recently won the Elks Hoop Shoot California State free-throw contest.
He had to win three separate free-throw competitions at the local, district and Northern California levels to achieve the feat.
His Northern California score, nailing 24 of 25 free throws, was tops for the level and his score also eclipsed Southern California and Hawaii winners.
He will now go on compete next month in the West Region Finals in Las Vegas.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.