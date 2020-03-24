Oakley's Jackson Ramirez wins National Elks Hoop Shoot free throw championship

Oakley youngster Jackson Ramirez won the National Elks Hoop Shoot Western Region 9-year-old Division Free Throw Championship.
The shooting star knocked down 21 of 25 attempts, the high for all age divisions, en route to the victory.
Ramirez was slated to compete in a national competition in Chicago, but that event was formally canceled over coronavirus concerns.
Despite the cancelation, competitors were still able to submit subsequent virtual entries in hopes a national champion will be crowned soon. Ramirez’s entry features him knocking down 24 of 25 attempts.
“Jackson prepared for the competition by shooting over 800 free throws per day including 300 every morning before school,” said Stephen Ramirez, Jackson’s father. “It’s always stressed to Jackson that’s it’s not always about winning the competitions but more about the preparation for them, and hopefully, he can use that in all aspects of his life.”
